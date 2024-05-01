Cardi B and Offset Shows United Front At Knicks Game Amid Separation Claims

Cardi B and Offset fend off fresh claims about their separation by showing a united front at last night’s New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers NBA game at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The couple has been going through ups and downs over the past several months, with recent reports claiming they had again separated. Earlier this year, Cardi B admitted that she and Offset were going counseling to work on their marital problems but said that they were not officially back together.

The Bronx rapper also responded to fans’ criticisms after she hooked up with him on New Year’s Eve, just weeks after she cried on Instagram Live while airing out her husband. Speculations were again ripe these past weeks after fans noticed they hadn’t seen the couple together in a while. Cardi B and Offset are typically close and usually move around together, which makes the chatters even louder.

However, sources told Urban Islandz that Cardi B has been working on her album, and Offset has been touring, which resulted in them spending some time apart. We’re told that they are very much still together but are deliberately keeping their relationship lowkey to avoid running into problems with fans on social media.

“They are very much in love, and like any couple going through things, they are letting love lead the way,” sources told us. They’re learning and growing and are united.”

Make it look easy. pic.twitter.com/lVhfOpdjJh — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 1, 2024

Offset has been racked with multiple allegations of cheating, including when he was spotted last month partying at the same club as 6ix9ine’s ex-girlfriend Jade, whom he allegedly had an affair with. Jade later denied that she was at the club with Offset, saying it was mere coincidence that they ended up at the same place at around the same time.

In the meantime, Cardi B and Offset looked happy to be by each other’s side at the basketball game in New York. The “Enough (Miami)” rapper shared a few photos of them walking in the arena to get to their courtside seats. In one clip being circulated on social media, the couple were all smiles as they appeared on the jumbotron.