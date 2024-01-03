Cardi B Shares Steamy New Year’s Eve Night With Offset, Denies Reconciliation

Cardi B has confirmed that she is back with Offset as she revealed that they rang in the new year and even had intimate time together.

In a surprising turn of events, Cardi B revealed that she and Offset had sex and they are working on their marriage. This comes just a day after she went off on her fan base and denied that she and Offset were getting back together after her fans scolded her for allowing Offset to disrespect her constantly and still take him back.

However, the Bronx rapper was firm as she blasted her fans and told them to mind their business. On New Year’s Day, she finally fessed up what fans had suspected days ago.

“Let me make this a little bit clear to you guys because you guys are making assumptions and I want y’all to hear from the horse’s mouth. Was I clubbing with my baby father yesterday? Yes. Did I get d*cked yesterday? Absolutely baby. I’m not gonna, y’all could use y’all rose on New Year’s Eve, but I need some d*ck on New Year’s Eve,” Cardi said.

She added that she and Offset mended fences after being close to each other but are not back together.

“I feel like we was vibing yesterday, we had a good time, we was Henny-down, we was both in the same club, and it was just really awkward- he’s in his section, I’m in my section, man just come over here, let’s just chill and we having a good time. But I feel at the point where we at in our relationship, we been together for seven years, we been married for seven years, the answer, I don’t consider that we’re back together because the answer if we’re back together, I don’t consider that a good night at the club and f**king the night long,” she added.

There you have it. Cardi B couldn’t stand all the attention and love Nicki Minaj and her album has been getting so she pulled yet another publicity stunt lying about her and Offset splitting. However, it was a lie the whole time. The desperation is at an ALL TIME HIGH. pic.twitter.com/YkIiUSgxWJ — Da Kid (@romanbackk) January 1, 2024

Offset & cardi b celebrating the new year at the strip club pic.twitter.com/hLljUqgAje — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) January 1, 2024

Cardi also said that she and Offset needed to work on their relationship, particularly communication.

“Until we work that out, I don’t feel that we’re back together. I feel like we love each other. I love Offset, and he loves me, but we have been together for such a long time, and just like the Summer Walker song, we don’t want to throw it away, but I feel that a night at the club, vibing, chilling doesn’t solve the issues,” she added.

The rapper said she doesn’t want the same cycle going with her husband, but until they work on their issues, they won’t be happy at home. She added that they’ve done two therapy sessions, which will continue until they reach common ground.