Fans Reacts To Nicki Minaj “FTCU (SLEEZEMIX)” Feat. Travis Scott, Chris Brown & Sexyy Red

Nicki Minaj taps Travis Scott, Chris Brown, And Sexyy Red for “FTCU (SLEEZEMIX),” and fans are loving it. The track arrived on Friday (April 19) with much fanfare.

The Trinidadian rapper first teased the song this week while on tour in Canada when she previewed a verse from Sexyy Red. She later announced on social media that Travis Scott and Chris Brown were also featured on the song’s remix.

Chris Brown, in particular, is getting a lot of attention from fans for his verse. “I just f**ked on OF, and I hope I don’t get caught/I just f**ked an influencer, turned her to a thot/ She just took a Tesla before she gave me top/ Her boyfriend is a heckler, he beggin’ her to stop/ Big booty b**ch, coochie is the juiciest/ She wear that jumbo Chanel like a crucifix,” Breezy sings.

Sexyy Red, who is having the best year of her career, also packs some punched in her verse, rapping, “I’m a rich hood b**ch in the mall poppin’ tags/ I be on some coolin’ s**t, don’t make me reach up in my bag.”

The original “FTCU” appeared on Nicki Minaj’s new album, Pink Friday 2, which she released in December 2023. The song peaked at No. 15 on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart earlier this year before slipping to No. 79 on the chart.

Nicki Minaj fans, the Barbz, have been weighing in on the song’s remix, which has been getting positive feedback so far.

“it’s been on repeat since release I can’t get enough of it wish this song was on the original album, yes the original is good but this is a whole other level,” one fan wrote. Another said, “Chris Brown is fire I love him so much! I’m so glad you invited him on this remix You two are my favourite artists. Everybody killed it the girls gonna be twerkin and squir tin all summer, shoutout to Travis.”

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter/X below.

Wait bc why they already playing #FTCUSleezeMix on the radiooooo?? I just heard it in the background while otp with my mom! pic.twitter.com/Sod9UPHImL — DEION ?????? (@camdeion) April 19, 2024

“Presented by Walmart” ?

That needs no punch line ? “My records live in the top 10” ?

More like visit once every 5 years ? “It’s our year” ?

4 flops later, is it really???? STREAM AND BUY #FTCUSleezeMix

LETSSSGOOOOOOO ???? pic.twitter.com/OUoCwCv1hY — PapaBarbbbb (@PapaBarbbbb) April 19, 2024