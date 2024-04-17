Nigy Boy and Spice Vibe After Meeting For The First Time In Atlanta – Photos

Nigy Boy is getting a lot of love in the dancehall space, especially from the veterans. The “Continent” deejay met the Queen of Dancehall Spice for the first time last weekend and the linkup was a vibe.

The visually impaired singer and his team ran into Spice at the airport while he was arriving in Atlanta for a gig over the weekend. The singjay shared a video and three photos of them together, including a picture of the “Romping Shop” deejay backing up her assets on Nigy Boy.

Spice left a comment on the post, writing, “Love you Nigy [blue heart emoji] it was so nice to meet you.” In the video the dancehall veteran also commends the singer telling him, “Nigy you look good thou.”

During his visit to Atlanta, Nigy Boy also linked up with rapper Jim Jones and dancehall star Flippa Mafia. The singjay has been getting a lot of love from his musical peers, and producers like Rvssian are taking notes and tapping him for big projects.

Nigy Boy recently shared his story about how he became blind and detailed some early struggles in his life growing up in Montego Bay, Jamaica. “My journey with blindness has been a lifelong journey,” he said. “I was born premature, five months and two weeks and even before I exited the womb, the doctors had pronounced me stillborn. I was birthed, and while I was about to be carried off to the morgue, I cried out and was rescued post haste.”

“The doctors still had their doubts, so my eyes weren’t covered in the incubation chamber, and as a result, the light in the incubator burnt out all the oxygen in my retina,” he added. “I was discharged and taken home by my mother and family members. When I was about six months old, my mother and family members noticed that my eyes had a glassy look. So they took me back to the hospital, and I was diagnosed – they were told I was totally blind.”

Nigy Boy is currently one of the hottest new artists in the dancehall space with a growing catalog of hits, including “Judgement” on the Payment Plan Riddim and “Continent” on the Dutty Money Riddim, both beats produced by Rvssian.