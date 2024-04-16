Metro Boomin Shades Drake For Calling Rick Ross “Racist”

Metro Boomin is seemingly questioning Drake’s motivation for calling Rick Ross a “racist.” The super producer has been relatively quiet in the midst of relentless trolling from the Toronto rapper.

Earlier today, Drake shared a video of a marching band outside Magic City, which he hired to troll Metro Boomin. The post on his Instagram Story is one of many memes he shared trolling the We Don’t Trust You producer. Drizzy himself is dealing with an onslaught of trolling from Rick Ross, who alleges that he did a nose job and a BBL.

Over the weekend, Drake shared a screenshot of text messages between himself and his mother addressing the plastic surgery rumors. “Aubs- the internet is saying you got a nose job?” Sandi Graham wrote. “You looked the same to me in the kitchen today. I can’t believe you would get one without me … cuz you know I always wanted one. Don’t tell me that you got tattoos without me and now this too?”

In his response, Drake wrote, “It’s coming from Rick Ross the guy I did songs with. He’s gone loopy off the Mounjaro he hasn’t eaten in days and it’s turned him angry and racist he’s performing at proms for money it’s bad don’t worry we’ll handle it.”

Metro Boomin has since added his voice to the mix by liking a tweet that questioned why Drizzy labeled Rozay a racist. “Drake is calling Rick Ross racist is exactly what a white person would say in response,” the tweet reads.

In his diss song released last weekend, Rick Ross raps, “Flow is copy-and-paste, Weezy gave you the juice/ Another white boy at the park wanna hang with the crew.” Those bars are why Drizzy called the MMG rapper hungry and racist.

Drake has not directly responded to any of Rick Ross’ trolling on Instagram, leaving some fans to question if he only has strength for Metro Boomin. To be fair, the Canadian rapper spared no one in his leaked diss track, which took aim at The Weeknd, Rick Ross, Metro, Future, and Kendrick Lamar. A leaked song from Kendrick’s camp is also making the rounds, with some people in his camp suggesting it’s not a real song.