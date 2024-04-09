Rihanna On Having Third Child With ASAP Rocky: “I Would Try For A Girl”

Rihanna says she is open to having a third child with her partner A$AP Rocky. The Bajan pop star is already a mother of two, which she welcomed in relatively quick succession, but her fans want music, and perhaps motherhood is getting in the way of their desires.

The beauty mogul sat down for a conversation with Mel Ottenberg for Interview Magazine, where she discussed a range range of topics including motherhood and possibly having more children and what parenting has been like with A$AP Rocky whom she previously praised as a great father.

Regarding having more children, Rihanna says she wants “As many as God wants me to have.” She added, “I would go for more than two. I would try for my girl. But of course, if it’s another boy, it’s another boy.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child, RZA Athelston Mayers, in 2022 and named him after Wu-Tang Clan frontman RZA. The power couple welcomed their second son, Riot Rose Mayers, in 2023. Last year, Rocky said that their kids are their greatest collaboration.

Rihanna also opened up about her and A$AP Rocky’s style dynamics in their relationship, given that they’re both style icons in their own right in the industry. In her interview, RiRi gets candid about feeling the pressures around the Harlem rapper who takes his style game seriously.

“I be feeling bummy as sh** next to this man. I feel like, goddamn, I look like his assistant,” RiRi joked. “I’m getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I’m like, ‘Why you got to do that to me?”

“It’s more like I spend my time getting the kids dressed to death, and then I’m like, ‘What’s the most comfortable outfit to wear around them?” Rihanna said. “What’s not going to feel uncomfortable on their face, or on their body, or make me feel like I can’t hold them properly?’ Moms are lazy dressers in real life.”

For some fans, to hear Rihanna says this might be surprising since she has been slaying in the fashion industry for the past decade. On the other hand, A$AP Rocky has also been building a name for himself in fashion.

In the meantime, Rihanna has hinted that she has new music coming but says she will reveal more at a later date.