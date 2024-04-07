Yung Miami Responds To 50 Cent Calling Her ‘Sex Worker’ For Diddy

City Girls rapper Yung Miami has finally broken her silence as she cleared the air regarding allegations that she is a sex worker paid a monthly fee by hip hop mogul Diddy.

She was responding to rapper 50 Cent as he continued to troll his nemesis Diddy since Homeland Security searched his houses amid reports that he was being investigated for sex trafficking crimes following Rodney Jones’ lawsuit, which made several accusations.

According to Jones’ lawsuit, Yung Miami, 50 Cent’s baby mother, Daphne Joy, and others were sex workers paid by Diddy. 50 Cent has not let up on Daphne, and it seems that it was Yung Miami’s turn as he put her on the hot seat on Sunday.

In a post shared on Sunday, 50 Cent questioned Yung Miami’s viral interview with Jason Lee in which she categorically said she was a “whore”.

In the interview, Miami says, “I had a conversation with somebody the other day, and I said ‘I’m really a whore. Like with a w’. like I’m a whore,” she said. A stunned Lee also questioned her, “But define that, though.”

“Like I’m a whore,” she responds.

50 Cent also joked about endorsing prostitution as if he agreed with Yung Miami. “It’s ok to be a whore just make sure your [sic] being over paid. See a Sucker catch a Sucker, Suck a Sucker dry. You go girl LSW (little sex worker) LOL,” he wrote on the post.

The post drew a response from Yung Miami as she explained the comment.

According to Miami, her statement was taken out of context, and she denied that she is a prostitute or has prostituted herself.

“I think this got taken out of context, it’s a gay slur “What’s up whore” is something my gay cousin always said to me. It’s cunt it’s a slang that we said to each other that’s what I was trying to explain to Jason because he’s gay and he got what I was trying to say,” she said.

She added, “I’m not a prostitute. I never sold [kitty] a day in my life. & I hate how this is getting spun.”

In the meantime, Yung Miami has been served in one of the latest lawsuits against Diddy.

A bearer shared a video on Sunday showing the moment he served her documents at a Houston Pool party on behalf of Charles Kenyatta Jr., also called Charlie Cee.

Cee filed a lawsuit against Diddy in January for $10 Million. The lawsuit alleges that he owned the trademark ‘Act Bad’ registered with USPTO and had a contract with Diddy’s label Bad Boy Part 4. He claims Diddy and Yung Miami’s unauthorized trademark use violated his rights.

‘Act Bad’ is also the name of a song released last year by Diddy featuring the City Girls and Fabolous.

On Twitter, Yung Miami also reacted to being served.

“I’m so tired of the internet & ppl f***ing with me everyday!!!,” She wrote in a tweet, adding in another, “Tryna serve me some paper over MERCH that I’m not selling is LAME!!! Like everybody wanna go viral so bad let’s go viral I’m tired!”