Rapper Rod Wave Arrested In Florida For Firearm, Records Show

Rod Wave was arrested in Florida on charges of firearm and ammo possession by a felon. Arrest records obtained by Urban Islandz showed that the rapper was taken into custody on Wednesday, April 3. No further details about his arrest were shared.

The arrest report is making the rounds online, with several social media blogs sharing it, which sparks debate among fans, like why the rapper was carrying a firearm when he already had security guards traveling with him. Some folks point out that rappers are a major target for criminals, so they wouldn’t blame him for carrying a firearm for his protection.

Nevertheless, due to him being a convicted felon, Rod Wave is not allowed to carry a firearm in Florida. As a result, he could face jail time for the offense. At the time of this publication, he had yet to be granted a bond.

Rod Wave previous arrest

In 2022, Rod Wave was arrested in his Florida hometown of St. Petersburg on charges of battery by strangulation, which is a felony charge in Florida. The “Rap Beef” rapper allegedly choked his ex-girlfriend after entering her home. She filed a police report, but the charges were later dropped.

In the meantime, Rod Wave is getting a lot of support from his fans, who are calling for his freedom. “Free my big teddy bear with all the great hits I know this album funna be like always,” one fan wrote. Another added, “Damn heart been broke some many timess. Rather get caught with it than caught without it. Being judged by 12 is better than being carried by 6.”

On the musical front, Rod Wave released his fourth album, Nostalgia, last year with 18 tracks and guest appearances from artists like 21 Savage and Sadie Jean. The rapper is getting ready to go on his Nostalgia tour this year with Toosii and Ari Lennox. Hopefully, he will be released from behind bars in time for the tour.