Lizzo Says She Is Not Quitting Music, Clarifies Her Comment

Lizzo told her supporters that she is not quitting music despite her previous statement that alludes to her hanging up her mic. The singer made headlines last week when she shared a statement saying “I quit.”

Despite her incredibly successful music carer, Lizzo has been the target of online bullies over the past few years and the emotional abuse has become too much for the singer to deal with. In a video shared on her Instagram on April 2, Lizzo makes it clear that she is not retiring from music and will continue doing what she loves.

“When I say ‘I quit,’ I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention,” she said. “What I’m not going to quit is the joy of my life, which is making music and connecting to people, and I know I’m not alone. In no way shape or form, am I the only person experiencing that negative voice that’s louder than the positive.”

Lizzo says she is hoping that her message will also inspire other individuals dealing with negative comments online and motivate them to stand up for themselves like what she is doing. “If I can just give one person the inspiration or motivation to stand up for themselves and say they quit letting negative people, negative comments, win then I’ve done even more than I could’ve hoped for,” the singer added. “I’m going to keep moving forward and keep being me.”

In a statement she shared on IG last weekend, Lizzo says she has grown tired of being at the receiving end of jokes about how she looks and “lies being told about me for clout and views.” She elaborated on how she is constantly picked apart by strangers on social media and that all she wants to focus on is making music and make her fans happy.

Lizzo is also facing lawsuits from her former dancers who accused her of inappropriate behaviors towards them while working together. The singer has denied the allegations.