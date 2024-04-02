50 Cent Challenges Diddy’s Innocence With Resurfaced Day26 Interview

50 Cent is not letting up on Diddy as he continues to clown him amid his latest misfortune and digs up an old Day26 interview where one of the members seemingly hints that the Bad Boy Records CEO allegedly wants to sleep with the male artists he signs.

50 Cent seems to be zooming in on Lil Rod’s allegations that Diddy has a habit of having sex with the men that he works with and has “freaky” parties, which include both men and women. The ‘Power’ co-producer has taken shots at Producer Stevie J, who is named in Rodney’ Lil Rod’ Jones’s lawsuit as having a homosexual relationship with Diddy.

50 Cent has been digging up old claims leveled against Diddy that he was the type to want to have sex with men that were signed to him. An old interview featuring Making the Band’s Day26 members was posted by Diddy, where one member, Qwanell Mosley, speaks frankly about some members and their sexual activities.

“I don’t care if anybody agrees with me because certain people signed up to get f**ked. You gotta keep it real,” he said as other members of the band- Robert Curry, Brian Angel, Willie Taylor, and Michael McCluney burst out laughing.

“Certain people sign up to do the job of paying their rent that way. You know, I didn’t sign up for that. I feel like my talent was enough. So, now that four years later, I had the experience of seeing- not putting anyone’s business out because what you do in your personal bed is whatever you do. But as far as me, when I go to an appearance I want to get paid for that appearance,” Mosley said.

Day26 R&B music group signed by Diddy to Bad Boy Label in 2007. The group released two chart-topping albums and was on Making the Band, but shortly after, had a dispute with Diddy that led to the band cutting ties with Diddy. Qwanell, however, later denied that the group breaking up had anything to do with Diddy.

On Instagram, 50 Cent captioned the video of the group, insinuating that they were giving hints about Diddy a long time ago.

“Got Damn it, this was a boy band Diddy ! LOL DIDDY DO IT ! COMING SOON,” he wrote.

In the comments section, others also chimed in.

“I need you to find out what happened to Diddlers old assistant Fonzworth Bentley,” one person wrote. Another added, “Laughing usually means they are uncomfortable and it happened to them or they seen some FL*CKED UP ISH!”

“All these ppl been speaking up and yall never cared to listen. Now here we are and yall thinking all these allegations and clips are new,” another added.

The group has yet to speak up since the latest developments with Diddy. However, members from another Making the Band group, Danity Kane, have been vocal against Diddy in recent years.