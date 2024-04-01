Bandman Kevo Wants Answers Following Death Of Teenage Son

Rapper Bandman Kevo confirmed the news that his 15-year-old son passed away. Reports first surfaced on Sunday that the teenager may be a victim of gun violence in Kalamazoo, MI.

The Chicago rapper shared the reports on his social media profiles while requesting answers around what happened to his son, Kevian Andre Rice. According to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, who released a statement, Rice was shot and killed in a shooting incident around 2:05 pm on Sunday (March 31).

“Officers responded to the report that a ‘man was just shot’ with a vehicle leaving the scene at a high rate of speed,” the police department statement reads. “On arrival, Officers located Mr. Rice suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and rendered emergency medical aid. Officers also located a firearm at the scene.”

Rice was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital. “Mr. Rice was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time later,” the statement continues. Police also confirmed that the vehicle that left the scene of the shooting showed up at a nearby hospital with two occupants seeking medical attention for possible gunshot wounds.

Bandman Kevo requested anyone with information about his son’s death to reach out to him directly. The rapper also wrote that he was unable to get in touch with his son’s mother, whom the teenager resides with.

Bandman Kevo is a rapper and also a social media personality who constantly shares bits about his life on Instagram, including his many adventures around the world and his luxury cars, including a Lamborghini Aventador. Last week he shared his latest jewelry aquisition, a diamond encrusted FB chain cost $500,000. Last week he shared a video of someone breaking into his Lamborghini while telling his followers to be careful.

“Time for something new,” he wrote while stating that he will foot the repair cost himself. “How much you think repairs cost. Lambo windows have to come from Italy.”