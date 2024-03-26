NLE Choppa Taps Dancehall Artists 450 & Vanessa Bling For New Music

Dancehall stars 450 and Vanessa Bling are both teasing new records with NLE Choppa.

Hip-hop artist NLE Choppa has some new collaborations coming up, and it appears that dancehall will be the X factor. On Monday (March 25), the rapper shared a Story on Instagram featuring a post from dancehall star 450. The post sees both artists standing alongside each other with 450, captioning the photo, “Dem soon know a wah time @nlechoppamusic.”

In the report to his story, Choppa writes, “OTW,” adding a Jamaican flag emoji and music notes. With no mention of an ETA or even a preview of what exactly the two have been cooking up, the rapper did enough to set social media ablaze with excitement, especially the dancehall fans’ faction.

While NLE Choppa is an American rapper, he does have ties to the famous Caribbean Island through his mother who is Jamaican. The 21-year-old has already garnered huge successes in his music career and this collaboration should introduce 450’s talent to a wider international audience. Fans are also excited to see the hit-making dancehall star crossover to explore and incorporate new sounds.

450 has been making waves in the industry ever since he exploded onto the scene with hit after hit. He has a track record of racking up millions of views on everything he puts out, and lately he has seemingly found his niche with songs like “Wild n Rich” and “What If” which both feature cinematic visuals that show off his acting skills as well. The dancehall artist is the complete package with his sound, songwriting, image and creative direction.

Vanessa Bling also shared a post on Instagram with NLE Choppa, alluding to an upcoming joint project. “Today was a mad vibe @nlechoppamusic #vanessabling #chosen #hereto-stay,” she writes in the caption. Though she didn’t say much about what’s to come, her fans are equally excited and extremely proud.

“One thing she always presented herself like a woman,” one fan wrote in the comments. “Look like 16 gyal never drop har standard,” gushed another. “See the real First Lady of dancehall yah @realvanessabling,” chimed an OG Gaza Slim stan.

Bling shared more exciting posts to her Instagram Story, including her and NLE watching something on an iPhone and shots of how her day went. In another story, she shouted out her manager, Ravel, calling him the best. Over on his page, he shared a series of snaps to his grid highlighting Choppa’s visit. “Welcome To Jamrock @nlechoppamusic #newmusicalert,” the manager wrote.

More to come in this thrilling development. Keep it locked at Urban Islandz for the debut of these new collaborations.