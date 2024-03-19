Kanye West Reveals Ice Spice Team Block Her ‘New Body’ Collab

Ice Spice’s team has reportedly stopped the release of her verse as a replacement for Nicki Minaj’s part in rapper Ye’s “New Body” collaboration.

On Tuesday, Ye, formerly called Kanye West, made a post revealing that he would release a new version of “New Body” after his failed attempts at getting Nicki Minaj to release the track.

He and Nicki had recorded the song in 2018 to be included on his ninth studio album. The track was excluded from the album and did not cut any of his albums released over the last six years.

In 2020, Nicki Minaj’s verse on the song was leaked on TikTok, and fans raved at the mastery and urged Ye to release the song.

Minaj has also since indicated that she isn’t dealing with Ye, calling him a “clown” in 2022 at Essence Music Festival after Ye praised Cardi B and revealed that they were working on music.

Fast forward to last December 2023, while working on his current ‘Vultures’ album, Ye revealed that Minaj refused to give clearance for the track’s release and indicated he was bent on releasing the song.

“I made that girl rewrite her verse three times for ‘Monster,'” he said of their earlier collaboration, which went on to become a chart-topper. “I supported her career, so I don’t [know] what it is, but we gon’ get this record, or we just ain’t gon’ put sh*t out!”

Minaj has never reacted to Ye’s comments.

On Tuesday (March 19), during his ongoing spat with his talent manager, Julieanna Marie Goddard, known professionally as YesJulz, she revealed that she had sent “New Body” to Doja Cat and Ice Spice.

“Sent New body to Ice Spice & Doja. Lets see who sounds best[.] hope you had a good time[.] Don’t let the jet leave me behind again! Taking a nap til 10,” YesJulz said in screenshots of texts she released on Tuesday on Snapchat.

YesJulz has been threatened by Ye and his manager, Milo Yiannopoulos, for allegedly breaching the terms of a non-disclosure agreement. They claim her breach amounts to over $7 million.

It’s unclear why she is releasing information about Ye’s music. However, it seems that the revelation is causing blowback on Ice Spice, given that she has received a career boost from Nicki Minaj on their successful collaborations “Princess Diana” and “Barbie” for the movie soundtrack.

Ye later revealed that Ice Spice’s team had removed their consent to release her verse on “New Body.”

“Ice spice sent a verse in for new body now her team saying we can’t use it,” Ye wrote.