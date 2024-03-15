XXXTentacion Autopsy Report Surfaces Online Angering His Fans

XXXTentacion’s fans are not thrilled that his autopsy report is circulating online for everyone to see. While some folks are happy the information is readily available, most fans of the late rapper have reacted by calling out the people circulating the report.

The report detailed the rapper’s physical features and the wounds that led to his death, most of which we will leave out of this story.

XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Onfroy, was shot and killed in Deerfield Beach, FL, during a robbery incident on June 18, 2018. The rapper’s tragic death was a major shock for his fans, family, and peers in hip-hop, most of whom are still mourning his passing more than six years later.

The four men responsible for his death, Robert Allen, Michael Boatwright, Deidrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome, are currently serving time in prison after Allen flipped and testified against the others. Michael Boatwright, Deidrick Williams, and Trayvon Newsome are all serving life sentences following their conviction for murder in March 2023.

Despite passing away at the young age of 20, XXXTentacion had a cult-like following in hip-hop, so his fans are very protective of his legacy. Hence it didn’t come as a big surprise that his autopsy report circulating online managed to anger his fan base.

“Let him rest in peace already. Just because the document may be considered public record doesn’t mean you need to make it your job to present it to the public yourself. Classless,” one fan wrote.

Some fans even called out DJ Akademiks for posting portions of the report. “You weird for posting this, weren’t you trying to claim X was your friend?” one fan wrote. Another added, “Akademiks you take an L for posting this let him rest now. Musically X would’ve been today generations ..generational talent that would’ve went on to be legendary.”