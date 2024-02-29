NBA YoungBoy’s Mother Speak Resurface FaceTime With Diddy

NBA YoungBoy’s mother is not okay with him being link to Diddy in resurfaced Instagram post.

Hip-hop mogul Diddy’s sex life and sexual orientation are the current subject of discussions within the hip-hop community following the latest sexual assault lawsuit filed by his former producer, Rodney Jones.

The produced, also called Lil Rod, worked with Diddy for a year on his The Love Album: Off the Grid and claims that during that time, he was touched inappropriately by Diddy. He also alleged that Diddy tried to groom him to be involved in a homosexual relationship by claiming that he was previously involved with two major artists in the entertainment industry.

Meek Mill distance himself from Diddy allegations

Among those who have denied being in an alleged relationship with Diddy is Meek Mill, who fans questioned after the lawsuit seemingly provided “clues” as to the identity of the rapper from Philadelphia who dated Nicki Minaj. Nowhere in the lawsuit mentions Meek’s name, but he nevertheless tried to clear his name.

Meek Mill is not the only one being aligned with Diddy, as fans have gone to lengths to review how he interacts with other males in hip hop.

On Wednesday night, some fans pulled up an old video of Diddy and NBA YoungBoy on a video call. Both artists cheesed in the video. NBA YoungBoy also posted a screenshot of the video call with the caption, “@Diddy just filled me with more love.”

Fans online tried to make fun of the post, but YoungBoy’s mother was not having it as she defended him.

“Don’t play with my child,” Sherhonda Gaulden wrote in the comments, along with a clown emoji.

In the comments, YoungBoy’s fans also called out MyMixTapez for insinuating that YoungBoy was into Diddy’s alleged lifestyle. “That boy been on house arrest since Jesus was resurrected. Diddy couldn’t get to him without the feds knowing,” one fan wrote.’

Another added, “Yall literally post everything negative about this guy it’s crazy and wonders why he always gets on ig mad.”

One fan also questioned YB’s recent fashion. Choices. “YB Can’t Keep Running away from The [rainbow flag] allegations .. first He was wearing Make up & Painting His nails .. NOW THIS,” one person commented.

In the meantime, there has been a sparring between Diddy’s lawyer and Lil Rod’s lawyer, Tyrone Blackburn. On Wednesday night, Blackburn responded to Shawn Holley with what appeared to be videos by Diddy claiming that he could show unnamed persons “how we have fun and stay out of jail.”

“I bet he can. Shawn Holley will lead Sean Combs, Justin Combs and soon [King] Combs to the same fate as Tory Lanez and Danny Masterson,” Blackburn wrote on Wednesday night on his Instagram Stories.