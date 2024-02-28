Demetrius ‘Big Meech’ Flenory Set For 2025 Release, Sentence Reduced By Judge

Notorious drug trafficking convict Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory is making a renewed bid for freedom that, if successful, could see him being released early from prison, at least three years before his current scheduled release. Multiple reports confirmed on Wednesday (February 28) that a judged approved the request and thus reduced his sentence by 32 months, paving the way for his release sometime in 2025.

Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory was initially sentenced to 30 years in prison for operating one of the largest criminal enterprises in the United States and earning a massive fortune of $270 million beginning in the 1990s. He and his brother Terry were responsible for running the enterprise, which peddled drugs and weapons across the US.

Big Meech’s sentence was reduced in 2021, with an updated release date set for 2028. He is awaiting release on May 5, 2028, from the Sheridan Federal Correctional Institution in Oregon.

However, the Black Mafia Family co-founder could be released in 2025 if all goes well. According to AllHipHop, Meech is seeking to reduce further his 324-month sentence reduced by US District Judge David M. Lawson.

Brittany K. Barnett, Big Meech’s lawyer from the Buried Alive Project, has applied for further reduction in the sentence based on changes to the current law.

Her argument is based on section 18 582(c)(2) of the United States Criminal Code (U.S.C.) being changed based on Amendment 821 by the Sentencing Commission that reduces guidelines for judges sentencing defendants with a criminal history like Big Meech.

The amendment removes additional time for defendants with six or fewer points. If the argument is accepted, Meech could see points taken off, given his stellar record in jail as a person who has been rehabilitating and even assisting other prisoners.

The application says Meech has taken on a leadership role commended by staff at the Federal Bureau of Prisons, who have observed that he would often lead seminars for fellow prisoners and that he’s dedicated to remaining fit and in good health.

He has also been working to rebrand the Black Mafia Family as a family drug empire to a positive “Build More Families” initiative.

Meech’s efforts to be released from jail have been persistent. He was denied compassionate release due to the COVID-19 pandemic several times since 2020. His brother Terry, also called Southwest T, on the other hand, has been confined to his home after contracting COVID-19 in jail.