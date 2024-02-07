Valiant Feels Vindicated After Winning MOBO Award

Dancehall artist Valiant has won his first international award at the Music of Black Origin (MOBO) awards, which announced his winning the Best Caribbean Music Act category.

Valiant, nominated for the first time, emerged winner ahead of past winners Popcaan and Shenseea, newcomer Byron Messia, reggae artist Kabaka Pyramid, and Trinidadian Soca artist Destra Garcia.

The Best Caribbean Music Act category is also somewhat new, replacing the Best Reggae Act category, which saw mainly Jamaican artists being nominated. The broadening of the category now allows for the formal recognition of Soca artists in the category.

MOBO announced Valiant’s win on Wednesday morning ahead of the show later Wednesday.

“Congratulations to @Valiant_Musiq for winning Best Caribbean Music Act at the 26th #MOBOAwards in association with @Mobolise,” The account wrote.

In the meantime, the awards ceremony, which is in its 26th year, is being held at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena in London.

The show will set off at 8 pm and will see several artists performing, including nominee Byron Messia. The Kittitian deejay has made history with his song “Talibans,” which has broken into several international charts.

As for the winner, Valiant shared gratitude for the recognition by MOBO.

“1 year and God has been so good to me, the journey has not been easy Dancehall is no game but my Faith and strong mind carried me all this way I just want to thank all my true fans and supporters who believes in me I want to thank my day one Dwg,” Valiant said tagging his producers and others who helped his career.

He added, “Can’t big up everybody but Jah know words can’t explain how me member them use to say me naah reach far but all me can say is BELIEVE INA YOURSELF every ghetto [youth] can be great big up all the nominees.”

His followers also shared messages of congratulations.

“Congrats Fambo,” fellow artist Bayka wrote. “Look Wah Dem Sleepless Nights Deh Duh @stecodecastro @valiant_music Tears Of Joy,” one of his producers said. “Done did tell u already @valiant_music congrats,” Pantason said. His manager, Romeich Major, added, “Congrats to @valiant_music for winning the @moboawards. Continue working hard me g well deserved.”

Valiant has had an impressive run in dancehall over the past two years starting with the massive success of his single “Dunce Cheque.” The deejay then get to work with his team releasing a string of hits resulting in him dominating the dancehall airwaves in 2023.