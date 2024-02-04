Rapper Bakersteez Goes Off On Popcaan, Konshens and Zimi Nick

Hip Hop/ Rap artist Bakersteez is bashing dancehall artists Popcaan and Konshens as he went on a rant over the weekend alleging that the latter sold his mixtape to Empire behind his back and also called out Popcaan.

Bakersteez, whose real name is Daniel Simpson, is a young hip-hop/ rap artist. He released his debut EP Topman in 2017 under Konshens’ Subkonshus Music. However, it seems that the artist is accusing Konshens of ripping him off and also accused producer Zimi Nick of owing him money and allegedly trying to put him in a mental hospital.

According to Bakersteez, Konshens sold his catalog to Empire without giving him a cent.

“Thnx @empire I want my f**kin mixtape that @konshens sold to yaah behind my back,” one Instagram story read. In another he added, “Years ago I asked this n***a for the $700 usd for my mixtape made n he went into p*ssy feelings mode. @konshens F**K YOU N**A I WANT MY F**KIN MONEY U F**KIN F****T N**** HAS NO CONSCIENCE P***Y.”

In another story, he wrote, “AND ILL GO BODY TO BODY WITH U B***H. GO STRAIGHTEN UP MY MUSIC OR IS HELL FOR U WHEN I REACH MIAMI.

He also took shots at Konshens and his wife. “The same tickaz in ur video dat u ask me why she f*** me n not you lmfaooo. U lame a$$ piece of sh*t ik ur wife think im attractive.”

Popcaan also caught stray shots from Bakersteez. “[Popcaan] do not call my phone u did not even wanted to hear what I had yo say just now.”

In other posts, Bakersteez also issued threats to producer Zimi Nick, who he demanded pay him or he would remove his teeth out of his head. He also alleged the producer tried to have him committed to a mental facility.

“I WANT MY F***ING MONEY n***a tried to sent me to ward 21 lmfaooo s*ck u mada @ziminick,” he said.

There were also some unintelligible stories where Bakersteez talks about getting “permission” to “eat” someone’s eyes.

“Zimi you f***ing piece of sh*t, I’m gonna kill you if you don’t give me my money link the police. Make Zimi give me my money. The n***a tried to send me to Ward 21. N***a I built your brand with my hands,” he said in another video.

Several other members of the Zimi crew also caught shots from the artist.

Zimi Nick nor Konshens has yet to respond to Bakersteez. However, Popcaan laughed at the artist’s post in the comments