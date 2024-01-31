Woman Gets Blueface Tattoo On Her Body Claim To Be His Other GF

Blueface might be in jail, but he’s certainly getting much more action than many other men, as a third woman declares her undying love for the rapper. It seems that Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis have a co-girlfriend after a woman named Bonnie Lashay revealed that she was tattooing Blueface’s image on her bum because it has special significance for her.

Lashay is one of the contestants of Blueface’s Bad Girls Club Season 1, and it seems that she was recently picked by Zeus’ network’s Caribbean Baddies Edition. It’s unclear if she and Blueface actually have a relationship or she is using him as part of her storyline to get at Chrisean Rock.

However, she made several claims about her and Blueface on her Instagram account. “Blue be Givin me The Best [eggplant emoji] I ever had,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

She also posted a video of her doing an interview where she is heard saying she is a part of Blueface’s family. “Anyways I love Blue and I’m not going nowhere. We’re a family; he loves me too,” she says.

She also revealed a video of herself getting a tattoo of Blueface’s face on her butt. She hasn’t shown the final tattoo, so it’s unclear if the tattoo is actually real and not something she is doing for attention.

Meanwhile, No Jumper also posted a video of Lashay doing an interview, and she is confronted by a woman claiming to be “Chrisean’s make-up artist” who calls her out for talking about Rock pointing a gun at her son.

In the meantime, Lashay also claimed that her son was also Blueface’s. The “Thotiana” rapper has only acknowledged two children with Jaidyn Alexis and one son with Chrisean Rock. As for Rock, she has not reacted to Lashay’s recent claims. She recently debuted a new tattoo of Blueface’s image on her right cheek.