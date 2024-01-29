Nicki Minaj New Megan Thee Stallion Diss ‘Big Foot’ Gets Mixed Reaction

Nicki Minaj made good on her promise to release her new song “Big Foot.” While she claimed that it’s not a diss track, the entire song was taking aim at her formidable foe, Megan Thee Stallion, who has been getting praised for her song “HISS.”

The Houston rapper released the venomous track last week, taking aim at a bunch of rappers like Nicki Minaj, Drake, DaBaby, and Blueface, and it appears even Rihanna got hit on the track. So far, Nicki is the only artist who publicly responded as she went on a wild rant on Twitter and another on Instagram Live, where she first previewed the diss song “Big Foot.”

In the song Nicki raps, “Shots thrown but I still ain’t let Megan score/ Bad b**ch, she like six foot/ I call her Big Foot/ The b**ch fell off, I said, ‘Get up on your good foot.'”

Megan Thee Stallion’s line about Megan’s Law appears to have struck a nerve in Nicki Minaj, whose husband Kenneth Petty is the target of constant online attacks over his sex offender registration for a past rape case. Nicki defended her husband, saying the incident is from his childhood and should not be held against him.

Some of the insults Nicki throws Megan Thee Stallion’s way include her lying about her dead mother, getting lipo, and sleeping with her best friend’s boyfriend. Meg’s former best friend Kelsey Harris previously claimed that the rapper slept with her man, Tory Lanez, at the time.

“How you f*** your mother man when she die?/ How you go on Gayle King and can’t cry? Chile, bye/ Big foot, but you still a small fry/ Swearing on your dead mother when you lie,” Nicki raps. She added in another line, “Um, why did you lie about your lipo?/ F***ing your best friend man is crazy, you the type, though.”

Nicki Minaj has been getting mixed reactions from fans who are following the beef. Some pundits like Charlamagne Tha God also rated the song low on the scale of diss tracks.

“As a Nicki fan this song is underwhelming I know Nicki got something better and just testing the waters I know another song is coming,” one fan wrote. Another fan added, “It’s crazy that Nicki actually thinks her song #Bigfoot debuting on the charts higher than Meg means she’s ‘winning’ The public never knew what to expect from #HISS, But the public knew yours was a diss! So of course millions was streaming! But talent wise MEG WON! & is winning!”

Nevertheless, some fans have been defending Nicki Minaj’s effort, calling it a classic. “Let’s be clear! And it’s NO SHADE! If CARDI B or MEGAN THEE STALLION. would have dropped BIG FOOT. Same flow, delivery and word PLAY. THE WHOLE INTERNET would be in shambles about how EITHER one of them had ENDED NICKI! Let’s be Phu**in FOR REAL.. yall were gagging at Megan’s Law And I got condos in that b**ch head,” a fan wrote.

Megan Thee Stallion has not directedly responded to Nicki Minaj’s diss.