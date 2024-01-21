50 Cent Credits Abstinence For Weight Loss, It’s “Helping Me Train Harder”

50 Cent is touting his results after announcing that he would be practicing abstinence this year and encourages other people to give it a shot.

While 50 Cent is known for his social media antics, he has digressed to advocate for abstinence after the practice has seemingly been as effective as he had hoped. Taking to Instagram on Saturday (Jan. 20), the television producer and rapper posted a photo of himself, showing off a slim and fit new figure thanks to working harder in the gym. The “Power” producer attributed his results to his commitment to abstain from sex in order to focus on attaining his goals for this year.

In the caption of the post, Fifty wrote, “I’m focused man, practicing abstinence is helping me train harder. I feel great I think more people should try it.” In a matter of hours, the post had already garnered roughly 150k likes. Fans seemingly love the mindset and the fact that Fifty is championing abstinence. It would come as no surprise if “semen retention” was to become one of the top Google searches in the US, days following the rapper’s post.

Just last week, 50 Cent shared that he would be practicing abstinence this year and focusing more on what he has set out to achieve. “My new idea is so big, I don’t have time to be distracted I’m practicing abstinence, I have been meditating and focusing on my goals. I hope this New Year helps you excel to the next level,” the rapper wrote on Instagram on January 9.

The post followed rumors surfacing that the rapper and his model and businesswoman girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines had split. However, some fans suspect that Fifty is simply allowing himself and his lady the opportunity to focus on their individual goals since she is currently studying for the bar. While they both appear to be focusing on themselves, whether they have really called it quits or not is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Fifty has a truckload of projects that he is working on this year, including a possible 50 Cent comeback, as he mentioned plans for a new project with Dr. Dre during an interview last year. In addition, the TV exec has a number of STARZ shows still currently airing, like those of the “Power” franchise and “Black Family Mafia.” He also has some new TV series in the works, including one based on Eminem’s “8 Mile” and several others.

It’s no wonder the New York rapper and TV producer had to pledge allegiance to chastity, considering he already has a full plate. Only time will tell just how beneficial his abstinence proves to be.