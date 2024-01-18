Kanye West Dispel Rumors He Removed Teeth For $850K Titanium Grills

Did Kanye West actually replace his teeth with titanium dentures?

Ye is definitely one of those celebrities who has perfected the art of getting the internet riled up. In the latest mystery of did he do it or did he not, the hip-hop mogul shared a series of photos on Instagram of what appears to be his new titanium grills. The artist later compared himself to James Bond villain Jaws, who appears in the franchise sequels, Moonraker and The Spy Who Loved Me.

The snapshot of the rapper’s mouth reveals that the top and bottom row of his teeth were substituted for a metal that can be aesthetically likened to aluminum foil if you ask some critics online. However, The Daily Mail later reported that Ye literally removed all his teeth and had them replaced with a titanium implant said to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. “The implant is a new surgical model and is unique to the musician – with the total cost rumored to be an eye-watering $850,000,” the UK-based publication reported.

They also released a statement said to be from the Beverly Hills Doctor who allegedly fitted the dentures, Dr Thomas Connelly. “Ye was a pleasure to work with every step of the process. His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression. The marriage of his vision with dental science has created a new look that is epic!” the outlet reportedly quoted Connelly.

A new report from Hip-Hop DX has since debunked the claims, confirming that one of Ye’s reps has denied the allegations. While fans and industry players alike are never too sure what to expect from Ye and, in this instance, remain unsure about what to believe, it’s worth noting that this would not be the first time that the head of Yeezy pulled something like this.

Kanye West new titanium grill cost $850,000 but did he removed his teeth for them?https://t.co/U2acYBBdNR pic.twitter.com/UuK7dfDq5P — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) January 18, 2024

In an interview on The Ellen Show in October 2010, the rap superstar told the talk show host at the time that he replaced his bottom row of teeth with diamonds, unveiling his new look on daytime TV. Earlier that year, in July, the rapper had reportedly tweeted, “No seriously … I said my teeth are real diamonds … these are not fronts … I replaced my bottom row of teeth with diamonds.”

While many say they wouldn’t put it past Ye to now replace all his natural teeth with the new metal grill he showed off on his Instagram stories, his rep’s denial is now being taken into account. Do you think the rapper actually spent nearly a million bucks to have his teeth replaced with titanium dentures?