Blak Ryno Roasted For Flat Ironing Hair On IG Live, Sparks ‘Rock N Ryno’ Challenge

Dancehall artiste Blak Ryno is getting a boost as fans and DJs troll him with the #RockNRyno challenge, which picked up steam on Wednesday.

January has been “festive” in the words of Jamaicans as the excitement in the music industry continues with Stefflon Don and Jada Kingdom’s beef, super producer Rvssian being attacked by other producers and artistes, Nigy Boy, a blind artiste claiming that he saw fans reacting favorably to his song and now the #RockNRhyno Challenge.

The former Portmore Empire artiste and Vybz Kartel protégé sparked laughs this week after he popped up on a video flat-ironing his hair while dissing Rvssian about his latest Dutty Money Riddim.

Several DJs have now jumped on the wagon as they release their version of the challenge started by DJ Franco. On Wednesday, Franco released a remix of “These Stingers” produced by Notnice and an unidentified Rock song.

Other DJs also released their own remixes. “Weh u seh? Rock N Ryno? See a quick suumn yah,” DJ Russ posted on Twitter.

ZJ Sparks also dropped her version of the song. “@BloodlineFranco yuh seh #RocknRyno but I had to add some funk in da mix sooo #JamesBrown x @blakrynomuzic it is. #GetupGetOnUp #BikeBack #Sparkitup. Dats just a snippet. Didnt want to ost the intro, but y’all would love it! Jus havin some fun @rvssian,” she wrote on Instagram.

Barbados’ DJ Puffy also released a remix of Ryno’s song “Fight Fi War”, produced by Jah Vinci. The remix seems to be a favorite of the lot released so far.

Many of Ryno’s hit songs have been remixed with Rock music, including his hit songs “Can I,” “Badmind,” “Shot A Buss,” and others.

Fans also reacted to the challenge. “If Ryno say he holding a pop up concert name #RocknRyno TOMORROW I would fly to Jamaica for it,” one person tweeted. “Puffy have the WL right now. #RocknRyno,” another said.

“Mi cyaah believe seh a @BloodlineFranco bring peace inna dancehall amidst all di war dem an give Ryno a new strength. #RocknRyno challenge a gwaan good,” another person tweeted.

“I’m really enjoying #RockNRyno. He must be flattered by the resurgence in interest in his music,” another person wrote.