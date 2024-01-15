Juice WRLD Fans Dragged Girlfriend Ally Lotti For Leaking Sex Tape

Fans of the late Juice WRLD are outraged that the rapper’s girlfriend Ally Lotti has released a sex tape of her and the late artist on her Only Fans account.

Ally Lotti notified her fans of the sex tape and said she was being forced to release it so that hackers don’t get to do so. Lotti came into possession of a lot of the rapper’s belongings after his untimely passing on Dec. 8, 2019.

Juice WRLD was just 21 years old at the time of his death, which the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said was attributed to him suffering an accidental overdose of codeine and oxycodone.

According to Ally Lotti on her Only Fans, her subscribers can access the sex tape of her and the “Lucid Dreams” rapper for just $30. She claimed that the decision to release the video came after hackers seemingly threatened to hack her stuff and have access to material involving the late rapper.

“F***ed by my famous ex. Hackers are trying to threaten me to leak my old sex tape with my ex fiance Juice WRLD,” she wrote.

“IDGAF anymore. I’ll leak it myself. It’s a long time since I have been f***ed rough with some big black c**** like this. I am so mad that I am adding every nude I ever sent him. I know you will at least enjoy it. Can’t believe I am actually sending this, but I can’t be threatened anymore,” she continued.

A thumbnail of the video was also shared, showing her wearing only a white t-shirt with the pool in the background.

It’s unclear if she is actually in control of the Only Fans account. This is by far the weirdest behavior from Ally Lotti since the rapper passed away.

Months after she was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart in Arkansas, she offered a backpack for sale that the rapper gifted her. She priced the item for $30k, and a fan who bought it later sold it for $40k.

In the meantime, many of the rapper’s fans were upset at her Only Fans announcement. Juice’s collaborator Denzel Curry wrote on Twitter, “Let Juice WRLD rest man.”

“Juice Wrld should have never dated his ex girlfriend Ally Lotti shes threatening to leak her and juice wrlds spicy content,” another fan said.