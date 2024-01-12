Usain Bolt Shares Somber Message A Year After Losing $2 Billion To Fraud

Olympic legend and dancehall music producer Usain Bolt says he’s still going strong despite losing part of his life investments at Stocks and Securities Limited a year ago.

Reports of the sprinter’s US$12 million stolen rocked the country as many expressed outrage that he was the target of scammers after having one of the biggest rags-to-riches stories on the island.

The matter is still being investigated by the Financial Services Commission, the Financial Investigations Unit of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, and many other multi-jurisdictional organizations, including the FBI, as they try to understand how millions of dollars were stolen from Bolt and other customers.

One woman, a manager whose name was on the documents authorizing the removal of money, Jean Ann Panton, is currently behind bars as she awaits trial. The authorities have faced major backlash from the public about the system oversight and its failure since the institution was flagged years ago by the FSC as breaching financial regulations.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, a frustrated Bolt lamented that a year has ended with no resolve to the theft of his funds.

“Yo peeps, so it’s been one year. Yeah, one year now, new year, just [started]. Just want unu know say mi deh yah. Still a fight, the fight, still a hold on, always ago stay strong, you know how the country yutes do it,” Bolt said.

He continued, “To all the people who support me, continue supporting. Nothing but love.”

The former Olympian, who holds the record as the fastest man alive, now has three children, a daughter, Olympic, and twin boys, Thunder Bolt and Saint Leo Bolt, whom he shares with longtime partner Kasi Bennett.

Usain Bolt recently shares that he is considering a new career in athletics coaching, but for now he is channeling his focus on his three children with girlfriend Kasi Bennett.