A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty, Attorney Dismisses Plea Deal Potential

Rapper Rakim ‘A$AP Rocky’ Mayers was arraigned on Monday and pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in relation to a shooting in 2021.

Rocky is alleged to have opened fire on his friend and former collaborator, A$AP Relli, during a confrontation over money in 2021. Relli was shot in his hand, and surveillance footage showed Rocky allegedly running away from the scene of the crime.

A$AP Rocky was suave on Monday as he came out of court in a stylish grey suit, black coat and sunglasses. The rapper entered a not guilty plea to the two charges, which came after Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge M.L. Villar ruled last month that there was enough evidence for the matter to go to trial.

Attorney Joe Tacopina represented Rocky, who said he was “cool as a cucumber” and “he’s a very strong character, a very strong individual.”

Rocky is back in court on March 6 for a pre-trial hearing.

On Monday, he appeared before Los Angeles County Judge Karla D. Kerlin but did not say much except to indicate the pronunciation of his name and that he understood the charges.

Tacopina, who previously said that Relli tried to extort Rocky and the entire thing was a “shakedown” over money, also told reporters that his client was “not guilty” and that there was no plea deal on the table.

BREAKING: Tough talk from A$AP’s attorney. I asked him about a plea deal. “No. He will not entertain a plea deal.” So far, we’ve got no plea deal and a guarantee of vindication. Let me know what you think? #asaprocky #asaprockytrial pic.twitter.com/0XYfKQrdvz — The Black Letter Law (@theblackletter) January 8, 2024

The incident involving Relli and Rocky stems from 2021 in Hollywood when the former claims that Rocky fired a gun at him after a confrontation over his treatment of the rest of the A$AP group.

Since then, Rocky became a father to RZA and Riot, whom he shares with beauty mogul Rihanna.

The rapper’s lawyer says he’s looking forward to putting this matter behind him so he can focus on his family.