Ludacris Fires Back At Katt Williams’ Wild Story In New Freestyle

Katt Williams’ incredible story about Ludacris is going viral, and the rapper/actor has responded with a freestyle.

The internet is abuzz about Katt Williams’ latest interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay. The comedian bared it all in the nearly 3-hour discussion with the former NFL player, where he aired out the dirty laundry of a plethora of celebrities from comedians to actors and artists.

In the interview, Katt spilled all the tea and held nothing back. Among the shocking revelations that the comedian unveiled during the discussion, he shared an incredible tale about Ludacris that left fans curious about the veracity of his claims. Williams alleges that he was invited to the Illuminati along with Ludacris, but it came down to a choice between the two of them.

“There was a crossroads where we were both invited to an Illuminati thing, and it had to be one or the other of us, and decisions had to be made,” Katt began…” One of us had to cut off all of their hair and couldn’t do the sideburn thing no more…and the next person they said was going to get $200 million dollars because they were going to pay him $10 million a movie to do 20 movies.”

“One of those persons turned out to be Ludacris and the other person turned out to be Katt Williams,” he added. Williams goes on to say, “One person ended up with a light skin, ugly face wife,” seemingly alluding to Ludacris’s wife Eudoxie, to whom he’s been married for 10 years and shares two children. The comedian went on to add, “It’s part of what they give you. I didn’t get it. I’m not mad about it.”

In an effort to substantiate his claims, Katt questioned, “Fast and Furious is on what number right now?”

To date, Fast and Furious has had a total of 10 installments, and the sequel is set to continue. Fans online have been weighing in on just how unbelievable the story actually is, but based on a lot of other bombshells that the comedian dropped during the seemingly honest and lengthy interview, many are still inclined to believe it.

The interview has already garnered over 10 million views on YouTube since its premiere on Wednesday, January 3, and is currently high on the Trending list. Meanwhile, fans are swarming the comment section with positive feedback as they praise Katt Williams’ openness and unfiltered content. “The knowledge and wisdom that was bestowed upon us was very profound. Katt Williams was the perfect guest to start off 2024,” one fan wrote.

Many fans insisted that everything the comedian said in the interview was the raw and uncut truth. “This is honesty at its finest. Truth begets truth and I love it. I have a whole new respect for Mr. Katt Williams,” one comment reads. “Katt Williams is the definition of ‘I might tell you a joke, but I’ll never tell you a lie’,” another said. “This man needs [to be] protected at all cost. He stands on morals and standards,” one fan added.

Meanwhile, Ludacris disagrees and has since responded with a freestyle refuting the comedian’s claims about him. The actor shared a clip rapping over an instrumental in the studio on Thursday (Jan. 4). In the 53-second video posted on X, Ludacris goes in on Katt Williams calling him a clout chaser and insinuating that he might be on drugs. As for the Illuminati allegations, the rapper flat-out denies them and insists that he earned every last one of his Fast and Furious checks. Check out the lyrics to the freestyle here:

“Whatever is heavy on my heart is always on my mind / Like Snoop’s cannabis shredder, I’m always on my grind / They throwing shade ’cause n***as could never take my shine / I bring my watch collection on my jet, let me take my time / Like fine wine, I’m aging like Benjamin / Top 5 I’m worth mentioning / Bring me rappers I’m lynching ’em / See the pendellum swing, Jesus with diamond thorns / Ludacris – swaddled in Gucci linens when I was born,” Ludacris raps.

“Never been Illuminati, only a Luda-nati / I only left with bitches when coming from any party / Now I’m married with kids, the evolution of life / Never been a clout chaser, never say sh*t for likes / R.I.P. John Singleton / You never have to flex / When you earn every one of your Fast and Furious checks / Afro with the sideburns, yeah that’s my signature / Addiction’s on the rise, comedians check your temperature.”

This Ludacris story is crazy pic.twitter.com/ikrC4BPM1L — Mike (@Olmikelaaawry) January 4, 2024

Elsewhere in the interview, Katt Williams called out Cedric, the Entertainer, for stealing one of his famous jokes that was popularized in the late 90s and accused Steve Harvey of lying about the real reason he stopped doing standup. The views on the 2-hour and 46-minute video are increasing by the nanosecond as the interview continues to climb the trending charts.

What is your view on Katt Williams’ tale about how Ludacris would come to change his appearance and become a movie star?