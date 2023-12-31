DJ Akademiks Accused Of Sexual Assaulting Woman At His House

A woman is alleging that DJ Akademiks and his friends raped her after she went over to his house to spend time with him. On Saturday, a clip went viral of Akademiks telling a bizarre story of a woman whom he says he wants to shame because she came over to see him and ended up sleeping with his friends instead.

The woman is, however, denying the version of the story and claims that not only did Akademiks friends rape her, she alleged that he also raped her, and surveillance footage from his home as well as a rape kit, can prove her allegations.

On Twitter, DJ Akademiks tried to get ahead of a threat by his ex-girlfriend, who threatened to expose him over the alleged rape. He shared that he and the woman were “talking,” and she came to see him but instead had sex with his friends while he was passed out.

“I’m shaming her, I said to her, I said Imma keep it a bean with you bruh that you came to my house and had two n**as just f**k you raw, I aint see no condom no nothing I told her you should go and get tested bro. from that moment she started. The denial shifted and she kept like trying to pivot on a denial ‘no send me the video yo I’m pretty sure I didn’t f**k um like look again’. Now I’m getting super tight like I’m not about to watch this video of you getting f**ked….you want me to watch the video of you getting f**ked?” he said.

Akademiks claimed that his friends did not tell him that they slept with the woman and that they woke him up to let them out of the house. He found out that they slept with her by checking his CCTV footage.

However, the woman claimed that Akademiks was lying.

“I’m not gonna stand here and let this man continue to lie about me. That’s not what happened, Akademiks. You know that’s not what happened. And for you to pretend that you didn’t do anything, for you to pretend that you didn’t go anything and I just went to your house and I’m some thot, like we didn’t know each other for two years,” the unidentified woman said.

She added, “You tried to save yourself after your friends assaulted me. Whether or not you got drunk or not, I know that when you woke up, you were on top of me too. You raped me too. And a rape kit was done,” she said.

The woman has not shared more details about the incident or whether the matter was reported to the police.

DJ Akademiks has yet to respond to her.