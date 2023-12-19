Drake Walking On Crutches After Ankle Injury On His Caribbean Vacation

Drake apparently suffered an ankle sprain while on his Turks and Caicos vacation.

The OVO don seemed to have injured himself during a game in his vacation destination this weekend. While hosting the live stream for the $1 million Stake on Sunday, the rapper revealed that he injured his ankle. “I’m sitting down for today’s stream,” Drake said as he sat poolside. “I rolled my ankle yesterday. I’m keeping it real with you. That’s the bad news.”

It is being speculated that the rapper hurt his ankle playing basketball, as he had previously shared photos online of him taking part in the SBL Christmas Classic 2023. “SBL CHRISTMAS CLASSIC 2023… CHUBBS COULDN’T SAVE THEM,” he wrote alongside a slideshow of photos from the game where he appeared to exert great effort. On Sunday, a clip surfaced online showing Drake being transported around the resort property at Turks in a golf cart with his crutches next to him. The rapper hasn’t shared his sprained ankle on any socials, and the live stream where he was “keeping it real” was the only time he mentioned the injury.

Elsewhere in the $1 million Stake livestream over the weekend, Drake also appeared to take another jab at Metro Boomin, who recently got called out for the old ‘tweet and delete’ plot earlier this month after he discarded a post on X bashing award shows for constantly choosing Her Loss over his own album Heroes and Villains regardless of the latter outdoing the former in streams.

Drake had previously responded with a Jay-Z lyric on his Instagram Stories where he wrote, “Damn, little mans, I’m just tryin’ to do me/ If the record’s two mil, I’m just tryin’ to move three,” an excerpt from “Heart of the City (Ain’t No Love).” However, during the livestream, he also had this to say: “To the rest of you — the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet and deleters — you guys make me sick to my stomach, fam,” he continued. “Look at my eyes — you guys wanna do something? That’s what I thought.”

Though it’s unclear if the rapper’s comments were directed to a specific individual, fans seem to believe it was another slight towards Metro for randomly shading Drizzy and 21 Savage’s Her Loss.

Meanwhile, Drake will likely remain on crutches for the duration of his Turks getaway as he recovers from his ankle injury. Luckily, he’s still in good spirits despite the setback.