Fivio Foreign Clowned For Embarrassing Nicki Minaj Lyric Gaffe

Fivio Foreign seemingly enjoyed Nicki Minaj’s latest album Pink Friday 2, and the rapper is not ashamed to show that he is a member of the Barbz community.

However, it seems that the New York rapper was under the mistaken belief that his former collaborator shouted him out on one of the songs, leading to fans trolling him mercilessly online.

Earlier this week, Fivio Foriegn posted a TikTok, reacting to Minaj’s song “Everybody,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. There is a repetitive line in the song that sounds like Nicki Minaj name-dropped him, and Fivio appears gleeful for the recognition from the most prominent female rapper in the game.

In the song, Nicki repeats the word “body” in the chorus, and for some reason, Fivio thought she was saying “Fivi.”

“When Nicki say ‘Fivi’ in her new song,” he captioned the clip. “S/O my demon Nicki Minaj.”

The song, which samples Junior Senior’s 2002 hit “Move Your Feet,” has no lyrics that say “five,” as fans later shared the lyrics to clown the rapper.

“This is going to be another Natalie Nunn situation huh,” one person wrote about Nunn celebrating Cardi B, mentioning her chin in her song “Bongos”.

Rubi Rose also seemed to joke about the mix-up as she referenced her mistake of thinking that Drake’s name dropped her on his song “7 am on Bridle Path”.

“He just like me,” she wrote on Twitter.

He just like me https://t.co/GaRbuD0DCW — Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) December 11, 2023

“I seen this yesterday I was f**kin cryin. Bro might be a lil slow,” another person wrote.

Nicki Minaj has not reacted to the mix-up, but she and Fivio Foreign are good because they collaborated on “We Go Up” in 2022, which gave him his first No. 1 song. On the other hand, Nicki also revealed that she made the track for Call of Duty earlier this year, but it never made the cut.

“This is mad funny b/c that was the song I wrote in 5 mins one day for ‘Call Of Duty’, Once I kept it for my album, I still didn’t even rlly know if it made sense on PF2. I didn’t wanna send it to Uzi b/c I thought he’d be over it. Instead he was like this hard af! Uzicito,” the Queens rapper said.

As for Pink Friday 2, the rapper announced her upcoming world tour and ticket sales started on December 12.

So far, the confirmed dates for the tour are as follows:

“Pink Friday 2” Tour:

Fri Mar 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Sun Mar 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Mar 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Sun Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Wed Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Fri Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*

Mon Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Wed Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Fri Mar 22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

Tue Mar 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Thu Mar 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Fri Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Sat Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Mon Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Tue Apr 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

Thu Apr 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Fri Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center

Sun Apr 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*

Wed Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Fri Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Wed Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Thu Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sat Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Wed Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sat Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Thu May 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Thu May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sat May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sun May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live

Sun May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena

Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2

Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Wed Jun 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena

Fri Jun 07 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena