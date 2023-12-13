Fivio Foreign Clowned For Embarrassing Nicki Minaj Lyric Gaffe

Fivio Foreign seemingly enjoyed Nicki Minaj’s latest album Pink Friday 2, and the rapper is not ashamed to show that he is a member of the Barbz community.
However, it seems that the New York rapper was under the mistaken belief that his former collaborator shouted him out on one of the songs, leading to fans trolling him mercilessly online.
Earlier this week, Fivio Foriegn posted a TikTok, reacting to Minaj’s song “Everybody,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert. There is a repetitive line in the song that sounds like Nicki Minaj name-dropped him, and Fivio appears gleeful for the recognition from the most prominent female rapper in the game.
In the song, Nicki repeats the word “body” in the chorus, and for some reason, Fivio thought she was saying “Fivi.”
“When Nicki say ‘Fivi’ in her new song,” he captioned the clip. “S/O my demon Nicki Minaj.”
The song, which samples Junior Senior’s 2002 hit “Move Your Feet,” has no lyrics that say “five,” as fans later shared the lyrics to clown the rapper.
“This is going to be another Natalie Nunn situation huh,” one person wrote about Nunn celebrating Cardi B, mentioning her chin in her song “Bongos”.
Rubi Rose also seemed to joke about the mix-up as she referenced her mistake of thinking that Drake’s name dropped her on his song “7 am on Bridle Path”.
“He just like me,” she wrote on Twitter.
— Rubi Rose (@RubiRose) December 11, 2023
“I seen this yesterday I was f**kin cryin. Bro might be a lil slow,” another person wrote.
Nicki Minaj has not reacted to the mix-up, but she and Fivio Foreign are good because they collaborated on “We Go Up” in 2022, which gave him his first No. 1 song. On the other hand, Nicki also revealed that she made the track for Call of Duty earlier this year, but it never made the cut.
“This is mad funny b/c that was the song I wrote in 5 mins one day for ‘Call Of Duty’, Once I kept it for my album, I still didn’t even rlly know if it made sense on PF2. I didn’t wanna send it to Uzi b/c I thought he’d be over it. Instead he was like this hard af! Uzicito,” the Queens rapper said.
As for Pink Friday 2, the rapper announced her upcoming world tour and ticket sales started on December 12.
So far, the confirmed dates for the tour are as follows:
“Pink Friday 2” Tour:
Fri Mar 01 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Sun Mar 03 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Fri Mar 08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Sun Mar 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Wed Mar 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
Fri Mar 15 – Inglewood, CA – Rolling Loud California*
Mon Mar 18 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
Wed Mar 20 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Fri Mar 22 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
Tue Mar 26 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
Thu Mar 28 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Fri Mar 29 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Sat Mar 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
Mon Apr 01 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
Tue Apr 02 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
Thu Apr 04 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Fri Apr 05 – Hartford, CT – XL Center
Sun Apr 07 – Raleigh, NC – Dreamville Festival*
Wed Apr 10 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Fri Apr 12 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center
Sat Apr 13 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
Wed Apr 17 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Thu Apr 18 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sat Apr 20 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Wed Apr 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sat Apr 27 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
Thu May 02 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Thu May 09 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sat May 11 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sun May 12 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Sat May 25 – Manchester, UK – Co-Op Live
Sun May 26 – Birmingham, UK – Resorts World Arena
Tue May 28 – London, UK – The O2
Sat Jun 01 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Sun Jun 02 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Wed Jun 05 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena
Fri Jun 07 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena