Bhad Bhabie Show Off Her Baby Bump, Confirms Pregnancy

Hip Hop artist Bhad Bhabie is reportedly expecting her first child with her boyfriend Le Vaughn, which she confirmed on Friday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, there was speculation that she was having a baby after a new video posted by TMZ showed what looked like a baby bump. Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, became famous for her Dr. Phil interview, where her comment “Cash me outside” went viral.

Bhad Bhabie has been keeping a low profile, but she was accosted by paparazzi on Friday morning after leaving the Porta Via restaurant in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. In a video reposted by TMZ, the artiste and her boyfriend were seen leaving a restaurant when they were approached by two paparazzi. Bregoli’s belly from the front revealed that she had a bump, and she also made an effort to use her oversized purse to hide it.

She and Vaughn avoided questions from the paparazzi about her music and when they could expect a fresh drop from her. However, the artiste maintained a straight face. At one point, she seemingly got on the phone and can be seen laughing about the incident. Despite her best efforts to conceal the baby bump, the paps caught side angle shots showing her belly rising.

Bhad Bhabie and Vaughn began dating in 2020 during the pandemic. She has been very public about her relationship and revealed he had tattooed her name on his chest, and she also did the same. Bhad Bhabie previously dated the likes of NBA YoungBoy, and her fans did not appear to be fond of her boyfriend, Vaughn. However, the “Hi Bich” artist was stern when she addressed critics on her Instagram account.

“I love that man whether y’all like it or not, y’all gonna talk regardless,” she said on Instagram.

Just after the rumor of her pregnancy hit the internet, the artist posted a photo confirming that she was indeed expecting a baby.

She posted two photos of herself in all-white which showed off her cute baby bump.