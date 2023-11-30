Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce Ink Deal With Richard Mille

Luxury Swiss watch brand Richard Mille has announced that Jamaican sprinter and currently the athlete with the fastest woman alive, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, is its newest brand ambassador.

On Wednesday, the brand’s Instagram account posted a warm message announcing her ambassadorship, which Urban Islandz understands has been in the works since earlier this year. Posting a series of photos, Shelly-Ann is seen sporting one of the brand’s luxury watches that retail for tens of thousands of dollars.

“On your mark, get set, GO!” a caption posted by the Instagram account read.

“Olympic Gold Medalist and World Champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce has joined the Richard Mille family. The proud Jamaican “Pocket Rocket” and the most decorated athlete in 100m history is setting her sights on further glory at the Paris Olympics in 2024,” the caption added.

Urban Islandz understands that the famous athlete closed a multimillion-dollar deal with the luxury brand sometime back in June. The contract is said to be a multi-year deal, but the 36-year-old sprinter has not commented on the development as yet.

Richard Mille has become an immensely popular luxury watch brand among black celebrities, especially rappers who boast about owning expensive watches that can cost up to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the second Jamaica after former world champion Yohan Blake to have been named as an ambassador for the brand.

Other athletes who have served as ambassadors include South African Wayde van Niekerk and 22-time tennis grand slam champion Rafael Nadal.

On Instagram, Jamaicans celebrated the achievements of the Pocket Rocket athlete who made her name unbeatable in the Women’s 100m and 200m races.

“Glow Shelly,” Baby Cham wrote. “Congratulations this is major,” another fan said. “I wonder if Jamaicans know how iconic we are as a small Caribbean Nation. We have so many iconic stars and too many names to start mentioning. 100% beautiful,” another fan wrote.

Shelly’s dominance on the tracks is not the only inspiring thing about her, as she was recently honored with the 2023 Alumni Exemplar Sports Award from the University of the West Indies at their 75th Anniversary celebration.

“My career has always been rooted in sports and education, and as I go into another year, I’m committed to continue my work with @sfppocketrocketfoundation to ensure students are ready to rise,” she wrote on Instagram.