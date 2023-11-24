Jahshii Shares He Is Hospitalized With Crytic Message, Fans Concerned

Dancehall artist Jahshii has revealed to fans that he is currently hospitalized and receiving medical treatment for unrevealed reasons.

In posts shared on his Instagram account, the artiste revealed a video of him laying in bed while tubes carrying blood are attached to his chest. In one photo, he is seen wearing a surgical gown while his hand has IV fluid tubes attached. Jahshii, with his head bent, seems to be on his phone.

In another video, his shoulder is wrapped in medical gauze, and there are several bandages and tubes with blood lying on his chest. The artist leaves a motivational message with the post.

“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, for the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you or forsake you,” he wrote.

It’s been a tough year for Jahshii, with at least two murder attempts on his life and his brother being killed in September in what is suspected to be a reprisal killing. The artiste was earlier this year implicated as the one behind the alleged killing of a criminal in Grants Pen following an argument with his mother. Police also called out the artiste publicly, saying that he was wanted for questioning, but he was released after arriving with his lawyer.

The artiste has continually pleaded his innocence despite it being obvious that he was being targeted by criminals seeking retribution for the killing of the don.

In October he denied that he was being targeted while on the Let’s Be Honest podcast.

“Really and truly mi nuh have nothing fi do with nothing. Wha gwan still you have to remember say Grants Pen is a Garrison community where ah one out a million make it. So fi make it pan the level me deh is like me ah the face ah Grants Pen so if anything happen it just ago like ah me,” he said.

He continued, “[I am] not targeted, ah garrison mi fawud from you know. Garrison is like a time bomb, ah human being live in the garrison and just go off at anytime so ah not because of me or not me make any garrison go off,” he said.

In the meantime, some fans are speculating that Jahshii might have suffered injury to his lung but he has not confirmed what his ailment is. Others like Valiant and followers sent him well wishes.

Valiant, Shaneil Muir, and Demarco sent him prayers and strong emojis in the comments.

“No weapon formed against you from the enemy shall prosper! God is with you! Stay prayed up and I pray for a healthy recovery and strength,” Muir wrote.