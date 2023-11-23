Jamaican YouTuber and the baby mother of superstar Skillibeng, Taveionn Telfer, is giving the girls a run for their money as she shows off her curvy body in new snaps at the beach.

The young mother is well-known for internet popularity due to her girly blogs on YouTube, but she’s gotten new attention as her boyfriend Skillibeng’s fans follow her to keep up with her and the Warmington family.

In the latest photos, Taveionn Telfer shows off her gym body while on the beach. The mother of one is seen wearing an olive-green two-piece bikini and a blue fact on her head. In a wide shot, she is seen walking into the ocean while her body gleams in the sun. Her all-natural glutes and legs show that her gym work is paying off.

In other photos, she is also sipping a blue martini that matches her hat while lounging on a beach chair, and later, she is seen standing and posing. Telfer, who rarely shares her super private life with Skillibeng, also revealed that she didn’t mind eating on vacation despite her body goals.

Skillibeng and Telfer share a son, Emhal, who turned two earlier this year. The young mom posted a comment on her Instagram account as an update on motherhood.

“The toddler stage is not for the weak, all mine so is walk around with a beer belly saying no, snatch stuff out of my hands, throw tantrums and give me kisses randomly that makes me forget how bad he’s been. Send help,” the post said.

She also reposted past photos from earlier this year in reaction to her followers going crazy over her latest posts.

“It’s clear I doe look good in clothes because when I put a swimsuit on y’all act crazy,” she captioned the post. In that post, there is also a curious comment from Skillibeng.

“Not a photo dump clearly a thirst trap I am going to report your page,” the artiste wrote in the comments.

Fans also commented, lauding Taveionn Telfar for her toned physique and commending Skillibeng for choosing a baddie. “Now I see why skilli love you even more,” one fan wrote. “Now I understand why skilli lyrics dem always hard,” another fan said. “Now ma’am we need the workout plan ASAP,” another person wrote.