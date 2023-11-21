Meek Mill, Joey Bada$$ Makes Case Against First-Week Sales and Streaming

Meek Mill is championing artist independence as he says making money off streaming is virtually impossible months after blasting record labels for profiting off violence and impoverishment in the black community.

The Philly rapper says it’s illogical to expect to make any significant revenue from streaming with the current framework. Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday in a characteristic rant, the rapper expressed disapproval of the system that labels put in place to keep a big chunk of the change for themselves.

“It’s not possible to make money off .003 a stream from your favorite fans,” said Meek Mill. “I used to sell my wholesale price at 5.00 when whole sale was 2.50 hard copy …. It’s not logical … I can sell 35k copies at 2 arena shows of people there to see me the system falling I got it tho.”

The rapper also reiterated a post from the day before where he called for music distribution companies to reach out amid his announcement that he and all of the artists on his Dream Chasers Records imprint were “totally independent” and that he owns his masters completely.

“I own 100% of my masters and publishing now ima rap and have a ball with it and make music that touch people worldwide! For licensing or distribution me and all DREAM CHASER ARTIST are totally independent… we looking for top tier distribution -MEEK MILL-,” the rapper wrote, adding “UP!” emojis and “now we talking” to his repost.

Just months prior, in August, Meek Mill took to Threads to blast record labels for taking advantage of black artists. “It’s almost to a point where we are going to aim artists and their entourage towards the ones taking out money and leading us to bad business decisions,” he said to kick off a string of posts. “F**k these labels; They operating without consequences in the biggest scheme to date.”

He added in all caps, “If you been taken advantage of by people that you would really make cry tap in this gotta stop. I’ll die for this or I’ll go to jail but take from me shidddddd lol this is for all cultures eating off black murder and poverty without giving back taking advantage. Til my last breath.”

Joey Bada$$ says is strictly against first-week sales music model

The Dream Chasers leader’s latest rant came just hours before New York rapper Joey Bada$$ flamed critics for placing way too much importance on first-week sales as he argued that it has become irrelevant at this point.

“F**k first-week sales. They simply don’t matter anymore for the simple fact that no one is buying albums. I mean, when’s the last time anyone you know bought an album?” Joey Bada$$ posted on X.

He continued, “We all can stream anything we want but in order for it to count as an album sale you need to listen to every song like 1000+ times. They trynna make it seem like everybody flopping when [in] reality they changed the rules.”

“So someone [please] tell me why the f**k is anybody still worried about that? They trynna take the power from the musician because they never learned how to measure influence properly. At this point, just shut the f**k up and enjoy the music,” he concluded.

Joey Bada$$ soon came to his own defense in response to social media users of the opinion that he only spoke out because he was doing poorly in first-week sales.

“For all the people saying ‘he’s only saying that because he’s not doing good first week numbers’, first of all that’s subjective nowadays unless you’re Drake or Taylor Swift level. Second of all, do your googles I been packing out venues since inception and will continue to do so,” he wrote.

The Brooklyn rapper’s debut studio LP, B4.Da.$$, and sophomore LP, All-Amerikkkan Badass, in 2015 and 2017, respectively, moved over 50,000 units in the first week alone. In 2022, his post-pandemic third album, titled 2000, also sold 22,000 units in its opening week. In a follow-up tweet, Joey Bada$$ continued the quick rundown of his history and reminded everyone about his super loyal fanbase.

“I have always had a loyal fan base that have always supported me, even after taking 5 years off… STILL came back and sold out 1500-3500 cap rooms ALL OVER THE WORLD. Something that a lot of your favorite mainstream acts can’t do,” he said.

“So please don’t shoot the messenger. I been in my own lane and I love it here,” the rapper added.