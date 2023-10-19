DJ Kool Herc Celebrating 50 Years Of Hip Hop In Jamaica With Big Event

Jamaica is set to officially celebrate Hip Hop turning 50 years old, and one of the founders of the genre, DJ Kool Herc, is bringing it home with a concert planned for December.

According to a release, DJ Kool Herc and his sister Cindy Campbell are set to host a concert in their birth country to celebrate 50 iconic years of hip-hop being in existence, and some of the biggest names in the industry will be present to perform and entertain fans.

The event is set for December 29 and 30 at Plantation Cove in St Ann and will mark the first-ever hip-hop celebration in Jamaica of this magnitude. Of special significance is Kool Herc and his sister’s beginning story – a tale of how he invented the turn table deejaying style while hosting a back-to-school party to raise funds for his sister. Historical accounts trace back to the 1973 party held at 1520 Sedgwick Avenue in the Bronx where DJ Kool Herc, whose real name is Clive Campbell, deejay in a style known and recognized as originating from Jamaica.

According to Reggae Hip Hop Connection, the event will honor Jamaica’s contribution to the development of hip-hop, which is now a dominant genre in the world.

The event will also mark an official celebration for Kool Herc and Missy Elliot being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2023 for their contributions to hip-hop music and culture.

As a first, DJ Kool Herc was one of the proud recipients at the recent National Heroes Awards, where he was presented the Order of Distinction Commander Class (CD) for his contribution to Jamaica’s music and culture and recognition on a global stage.

According to Reggae Hip Hop Connection, hip hop was influenced by Jamaica’s sound system culture and early trailblazers like King Stitt, Count Machukie, U Roy, and Big Youth. At the December celebration, some of hip hop’s finest will converge in Jamaica to perform.

“We are inviting the very best, both past and present, from the realms of hip hop and Jamaican music. We are immensely proud of our Jamaican heritage and want the world to share in our pride,” Ms. Campbell said in the statement, while Kool Herc added that he looks forward to the massive event.