Tory Lanez Moved To General Population In Prison Amid Release Rumors

Tory Lanez is rubbing shoulders with other inmates in the general population at the prison where he is housed in California.

The Canadian rapper was placed in isolation for his safety due to his celebrity status, but prison authorities confirmed that he is now placed in the general population, TMZ reported. He is likely mingling and rubbing elbows in the prison yard with some vicious criminals while serving his ten-year sentence for the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory Lanez’s typical schedule in prison includes waking up around 6 AM at the North Kern State Prison for breakfast and then proceeding to either do work duties or take part in classes. Among the jobs inmates typically do include fixing air conditioners, plumbing, and carpentry, according to a rep for California Correctional Institution.

Lanez also has the opportunity to earn certificates and even a master’s degree while he serves his time.

In the meantime, rumors started circulating on Wednesday that Tory Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, was released from prison. It turns out those rumors were spread by his fans on X, former Twitter, prompting his father, Sonstar Peterson, to address the matter. Some court reporters also say they were bombarded with questions by fans as the rumor spread like wildfire.

“It’s interesting to me again that of all the persons that people would be doing the most, whether their intentions are good or evil…it speaks to be how strategic and important Daystar Peterson is to everything going on here and his voice will not be silenced,” the elder Peterson said on Instagram Live.

Tory Lanez was found guilty in December 2022 on three counts for his involvement in the June 2020 shooting of rapper Megan Thee Stallion. The Toronto native was sentenced to 10 years in prison by a judge in August of this year. However, he has since indicated that he will appeal the conviction and sentencing.

His lawyers are currently proceeding to apply for bail for a second time, pending their appeal after a judge rejected their first motion.