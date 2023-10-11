Tory Lanez Father Addresses Reports He Was Released From Prison

The Peterson family appears to be dealing with another social media firestorm as claims spread on Monday that rapper Tory Lanez was let out of jail amid his appeal.

Tory Lanez was taken to the North Kern State Prison in mid-September after he failed to secure bail, and he remains there despite the rumors, which started on Monday. The rapper is presently serving his 10-year sentence for three felony charges related to the shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion back in 2020 and firearms offenses.

The Canadian rapper has fervently tried to secure his freedom, and according to a writ petition, he has now approached the 2nd District Court of Appeal in California to consider his bail application. The petition was filed by his lawyer, Crystal Morgan, from Unite the People, seeking for Lanez to be granted bail pending the appeal.

The petition was filed on October 5th with Lanez’s attorney stating that an intended Assembly Bill by California Governor Gavin Newsom, if successfully passed, would change Lanez’s case from “violent” to “serious,” and his credit for time served would be halved or significantly reduced.

The motion goes on to say that the rapper is not a flight risk given his ties to the community, including his wife and child, and that he is not a danger to the community, one of the strongest tests bail applications would have to overcome to be successful.

In the meantime, it’s unclear if there would be a hearing for the petition, as reporter Meghann Cuniff pointed out that the Court of Appeal does not hold hearings on matters of this kind but rather issues paper judgments or rulings.

In the meantime, Tory Lanez’s father was not pleased with the reports about his son, and reporter Meghann Cuniff also reported on the rumors. Cuniff reportedly said that Lanez’s last hearing, he referred to her as a “googly-eyed b*tch.”

Lanez’s father, Sonstar Peterson, said he found it “interesting that the length people would go,” and added that his son’s misfortune is nothing but “spiritual warfare”.

The elder Peterson said his family was waiting to hear something positive about his son.

“It’s interesting to me again that of all the persons that people would be doing the most, whether their intentions are good or evil…it speaks to be how strategic and important Daystar Peterson is to everything going on here and his voice will not be silenced,” he said.

Neither Tory Lanez’s writ petition hearing nor his appeal case date has been set.