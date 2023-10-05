Sexyy Red Reacts To Sex Tape Leak Left Fans Stunned: “I’m Heartbroken”

Sexyy Red left some of her fans stunned early Thursday morning when a video popped up on her Instagram Story.

The St. Louis rapper has since deleted the video from her Instagram, but not before the clip was copied and reshared all across social media, inciting reaction from fans. Some folks questioned why she would post her own sex tape on the internet, but Sexyy Red denies she posted the video of herself.

“I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sh* like that [broken heart emoji] [teary face emoji],” the rapper said in a tweet on X. The “Pound Town” rapper clearly feels humiliated by the video despite it being shared on her own social media page. Since she denied sharing it, it’s unclear who is the real culprit as this could be a case of someone close to her sabotaging her.

In the meantime, fans have flooded X, formerly Twitter, with memes and hilarious reactions to the footage. DJ Akademiks was one of the people who reacted to the video. “Sexyy red gotta stop f***ing broke bums wit nothing to lose.. how every ni*** she wit desperately tryna let the world know they smashin her,” the podcaster wrote. “I love how down to earth she is but it’s bout time she leave these ni***s wit ankle monitors on .. in they momma houses where they belong.”

Radio host Ebro Darden also reacted to the video, saying that the video is on brand with her music and persona. Sexyy Red has built her music career on sexually explicit music, but is it enough to save her from potential damages of the leaked tape?

“Sad Sexyy Red is hurt by the sec tape leak, but it is actually on brand based on her music,” Ebro tweeted while reminding some folks that the leaking of the video can potentially be illegal. “Still terrible tho.”

I’m so heartbroken anybody that kno me knows I wouldn’t do no goofy sht like that ?? — Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) October 5, 2023

Only for people who are looking to be mad at the truth…. The truth is xrated raps does not mean u deserve to have your private life leaked. Also X Rated raps align with your private like that got leaked aligns with the brand. https://t.co/D755KCAU9i — the Old Man Ebro (@oldmanebro) October 5, 2023

sexyy red posted WHAT on her story?? pic.twitter.com/u2VPC7DAwo — juju ? (@ayeejuju) October 5, 2023

Sexyy Red was recently caught on another man’s Instagram Live video laying in bed with him. She never denied it and says it might’ve hurt her relationship with the father of her child, who is currently serving time in prison.

Sexyy Red also recently received some backlash after saying she wants Trump to return to office because he gave stimulus checks to the masses. Her statement also caught Erbo’s attention, who calls it a lapse in judgment.

Sexyy Red is reminding us that Jesus is coming back soon, cus who TF does this? — IMAGINARY BOYFRIEND (@POL0NG0) October 5, 2023