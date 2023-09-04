Young Dolph’s Fiancée Mia Jaye Shares New Song ‘Dear Mr. Shooter’ For His Killers

Young Dolph’s fiancée, Mia Jaye, shares her pain about his killers in her music. Two of the late rapper’s alleged killers are set to go on trial in March 2024, but while the hip-hop community awaits justice, the mother of his children is channeling her emotions into art.

Mia Jaye shared a snippet of the song “Dear Mr. Shooter” on Instagram last Saturday (September 2), in which she questioned the triggerman’s motive for taking Young Dolph’s life on November 11, 2021. Jaye sings about feeling devastated over her partner’s killing, which left her as a single mother.

“How could you take a father from his family and kids/ Mr. Shooter, dear Mr. Shooter, what the f*** was you thinkin’/ You done f***ed up now,” she sings.

The song is not yet available on DSPs, but her supporters are urging her to release it and film a music video at the murder scene in Memphis. Since Young Dolph’s passing, Mia Jaye has been getting a lot of support from the rapper’s fans on social media.

Young Dolph's Fiancée Mia Jaye channels her pain in new song 'Dear Mr. Shooter' dedicate to killershttps://t.co/ZAndgyeiQy pic.twitter.com/fcQWSLP15L — Urban Islandz (@urbanislandz) September 4, 2023

Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith are currently behind bars awaiting trial for the murder of Young Dolph, whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr. In July of this year, a Memphis judge set their trial date for March 11, 2024. The two men are charged with first-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing the Tennessee rapper on November 17, 2021, while he was buying treats at Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in Memphis, a place where he frequently visits.

Both men pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges when they appeared in court last year.

Urban Islandz reported in June of this year that another man, Joshua Taylor, also known as CEO Teezy, was shot and killed in Memphis after police named him a person of interest in Young Dolph’s murder. It remains unclear if he was a victim of the streets or if his killing was linked to the rapper’s murder.

Nevertheless, police are asking for the public’s help in finding out who killed Taylor in hopes that it could also provide more clues into Young Dolph’s killing.