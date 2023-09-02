Popcaan Spent JM$8 Million On St. Thomas ‘Off-To-School’ Treat

Popcaan dropped JM$8 million of his own money for his “Off-To-School” initiative in his native parish, St. Thomas.

The Unruly Boss made good on his promise to host a charitable initiative for kids in St. Thomas as they get ready for the new school year. This year, we saw a number of artists and other members of the entertainment industry stepping up, including Valiant, Ding Dong, and Romeich, giving back to their communities in a big way. Kids received school supplies and fresh haircuts to start the new school year.

Popcaan, who has always been quite patriotic to his parish, announced in a video on his Instagram last week that he would be hosting his annual off-to-school treat amid speculations in the parish that he opted to skip this year.

On Tuesday (August 29), the dancehall veteran and his Unruly Entertainment team set up tents and recreation for the kids at the Rudolph Elder Park in Morant Bay, St Thomas, through his Popcaan Care Foundation. In a statement posted on his Instagram page with a video showcasing some happy kids at the annual event, Popcaan chided ungrateful people while sharing the hefty price tag for the event he footed the bill. JM$8 million is approximately US$52,000 around the cost of one of the Unruly Boss chains.

“Dear God, I thank you for blessing me so I could be able to bless others, I thank you for this journey because A lot of those people is who wish the worst for me these days, I will never change because people I help betray me or didn’t show gratitude, I’ll keep it moving and leave it to God,” Poppy wrote. “Nothing me a fwd from, the worst! so I know struggles for myself, that’s I spent 8mil on a treat for my parish without any sponsorship and next year I’ll spend more because I’ll be way richer!!! God continue to bless me and my people, because one day st Thomas will be number one to everyone, because it’s already number one for me!! See you in December @unrulyfest #Unruly #BIGGEST.”

Popcaan is set to host his annual Unruly Fest in St. Thomas this year and promises to put on a show in his parish. Among the artists who commended the Unruly Boss for the initiative are Tarrus Riley, Chi Ching Ching, and Gramps Morgan.

“Yes Breda thanks for all you do for our children bless you always,” Morgan said.

Popcaan has always rep St. Thomas in his songs and performances all over the world. In July, he released the music video for his single “St Thomas Native” featuring another homeground artist, Chronic Law. The music video for the single, which is featured on his Great Is He album, has since reached 4 million views on YouTube.