Fans Divided Over Tory Lanez 10-Year Prison Sentence

Tory Lanez will be spending a decade behind bars for shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the summer of 2020.

The sentencing comes three years after the shooting incident that left the Houston rapper with physical and mental scars. Following his conviction in December, Tory Lanez learned his fate on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, when a Los Angeles judge sentenced him to serve 10 years in state prison for his crimes.

During his sentencing hearing, the Canadian rapper pleaded with the judge to give him a second chance to prove himself. Some 76 individuals, including his doctors and musical peers like Iggy Azalea, also wrote letters on his behalf asking the judge to be lenient with him. Nevertheless, the judge wasn’t buying some of the statements, including his alleged alcohol addiction. The judge also pointed out his lack of remorse in making a decision to sentence him to 10 years out of the 13 prosecutors had asked for.

In the meantime, Tory Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, is getting a lot of support from his fans and peers, but Megan Thee Stallion’s supporters are also celebrating.

“While Tory Lanez deserve some level of punishment that did not warrant 10 years in prison, I had expect the most 5 years come on now that case was not cut and clear to be given such large sentence,” one supporter of the Toronto singer wrote.

“We need justice reform badly because Tory lanez did not deserve to be sentenced to ten years that’s excessive I agree with Iggy Azalea. The judge threw the book at him man,” another fan said.

“I love seeing Tory Lanez fans mad, it’s my daily medicine, my weekly energy, my monthly inspiration and my yearly motivation. Their anger is the only reason i’m still alive, i was born to love and enjoy the failure that their have achieved,” one fan wrote while sharing a clip of Megan Thee Stallion dancing.

NO WAY TORY LANEZ GOT 10 YEARS pic.twitter.com/PHktyxWJZ5 — ryan ? (@scubaryan_) August 8, 2023

Tory Lanez didn’t deserve 10 years. That’s insane. They’ll crucify a black man any chance they get. — Martha’s Son (@romanbackk) August 8, 2023

I love seeing Tory Lanez fans mad, it's my daily medicine, my weekly energy, my monthly inspiration and my yearly motivation. Their anger is the only reason i'm still alive, i was born to love and enjoy the failure that their have achieved ?pic.twitter.com/ogENYzkF4b — Mugiwara no Yoncé???? | fan account (@mugiwaranoyonce) August 8, 2023

Rejoicing knowing that no matter how many of ya’ll still talk about lies & conspiracies in the midst of all this evidence, Tory Lanez was still found guilty & officially got a prison cell with his name on it pic.twitter.com/oGJhOYABeB — Get Her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) August 8, 2023

Since tory Lanez is going to be in prison for 10 years, let’s appreciate this freestyle one last time pic.twitter.com/mjF2nmVxqv — ?? ? (@LKnevermisses) August 8, 2023