Rubi Rose Caught Jamaican Police Attention After This Tweet

Rubi Rose is visiting Jamaica as she enjoys the country’s natural beauty and also announced her visit with a hilarious tweet that drew a quip from the country’s policing organization. Over the weekend, Rubi revealed that she was in Jamaica via Twitter to find a “bad man.”

“I’m in Jamaica looking for bad man,” she tweeted.

In dancehall music, “bad man” has various meanings depending on the context and can mean someone untouchable or someone others fear. A bad man in Jamaica also means that person might be wanted by the police. That was what the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Jamaica’s policing organization, replied to Rubi.

“We are looking for them too. Hit us up when you find them, Call us at 311!” the police force responded.

Jamaica’s police force recently won a Marketing of the Year award for its social media marketing to bridge the gap between members of the public and lawmen.

The post received 3.4 million views and thousands of likes and retweet as fans in Jamaica and abroad reacted.

“Tell me the cops watching you without telling the cops watching you,” one person said on Instagram. “They have Police in Jamaica??!” another person said. “Even the international police departments be stalking Rubi Roses page. that’s crazy,” another person said.

Rubi appears to be enjoying the island as she later shared some views of what appears to be West End in Negril, but curiously, Interscope artist/producer, Rvssian also shared a very similar snap causing fans to think he and Rubi are together.

She was also spotted buying some waist beads and even stopped for pics with a police officer.

It seems that she also attended one of the Dream Weekend events- Wet and Wild, currently going on in Negril.

In the meantime, dancehall artiste Skillibeng also reposted a video of Rubi Rose, who was mentioned in one of his songs, “16Dem,” released in May.