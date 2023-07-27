Bow Wow Addresses Lawsuit Alleging Scammed Child Rapper Out Of $10K

Rapper Bow Wow denies that he scammed a young fan of money she reportedly paid for a verse on her song.

On Wednesday, The Neighborhood Talk blog reported the young fan had filed a lawsuit to recoup the $3,000 she paid for a feature. It’s not uncommon for people to pay for verses from feature rappers, and she had sent the money via Cashapp to the rapper.

The lawsuit filed by the minor’s father claims that the verse was never provided and that the rapper has been unresponsive. Her father wants Bow Wow to pay $15,000 in damages.

“Based on the foregoing and as a direct consequence of Defendant’s actions and failures, Plaintiff’s total damages, including costs and attorney’s fees, amount to $15,000,” the claimant said.

Bow Wow has since stepped forward to address the allegations stating that he took money from the young fan and that scammers have been using his name to make money from unsuspecting victims.

“Smell like they got catfished. I hope d pimpin aint back to her old tricks. I don’t even have cash app. Business goes thru managers etc… there are contracts placed. I never even heard of these people. Never was presented a contract agreement or anything. Nice try tho,” he said in the comments section on the Neighborhood Talk.

Shadmoss clarified that his way of doing business was more structured and warned fans to be careful.

“Celeb’s pages get hacked duplicated every day. Pls be careful who you guys send money too over these apps. Bro i feel for you who ever the person is but next time go through management. Thats how you conduct business. Not dms and cash app. I dont do business that way,” he added.

It’s unclear if Bow Wow has formally replied to the lawsuit.