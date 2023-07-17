NBA YoungBoy Wants Son To Be UFC Fighter Not Boxer Like Mayweather

Louisiana rapper NBA YoungBoy feels strongly about his son Kentrell Gaulden Jr. becoming a boxer like his grandfather Floyd Mayweather.

Floyd Mayweather is no doubt one of the greatest boxers alive, and his string of wins – an unbeatable 50-0 win over his 21-year career, lends to his credibility as one of the greatest sportsmen alive. The famous boxer has five children, but only his son Koraun seems interested in boxing.

In recent times though, Mayweather’s grandson, KJ, has shown inclinations that he may walk in his granddaddy’s footsteps. Kentrell Jr, who was born in 2021, is the son of Yaya and rapper NBA YoungBoy. His mother has primary custody of him, and it seems that being around his famous boxer grandpa is rubbing off as the baby, who is not yet two years old, was seen shadowboxing and displaying impressive technique for his age.

A video shared by his mother showed the baby keeping on his toes with his head down and arm up, and he boxed at a dinosaur balloon and even put in an uppercut, similar to how his father boxes in other videos.

While the internet mused that KJ is possibly being trained by his grandfather to become like his grandfather, it seems that his father NBA YoungBoy, has objections to the idea of his offspring taking after Mayweather.

While on a podcast, YoungBoy Never Broke Again was asked about his son becoming a boxer like Floyd Mayweather. “Change the subject gangsta,” the rapper said.

It seems that YoungBoy is fine with KJ getting into contact sports as long as it isn’t to become like Mayweather. “He gon be a UFC fighter,” the rapper offered.

It’s no secret that YoungBoy doesn’t like Mayweather. Back in 2020, the rapper went on a rant and called Mayweather a “b*tcha$$ n***a,” after his then-girlfriend Yaya stabbed another of his baby mama.

Despite that, Mayweather has taken the high road and has not responded to YoungBoy.

Last year, he shared well-wishes for YoungBoy in an interview. “I look at him just like one of my sons. I only want the best for him,” the boxer said, adding that he was proud of seeing YoungBoy grow and mature.