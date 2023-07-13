Burna Boy Living His Best Life In Jamaica Celebrating 32nd Birthday

Burna Boy has returned to his adopted home, Jamaica, months after he performed for the first time on the island and said he had plans to buy a beachside property. The Nigerian singer is enchanted by Jamaica, its people, and culture, and he has said as much during his first visit to the island in December, where he headlined a concert as part of his “Love Damini” worldwide tour.

Earlier this week, Burna Boy celebrated his birthday with fans while performing in London, and he was later spotted out with his entourage dancing while his rumored new girlfriend, Jada Kingdom, sat eating her sushi.

On Monday, the artist shared videos of himself arriving on his private jet to Jamaica. A video showing the artist being welcomed to a resort property was also shared by members of his entourage.

“Happy Birthday Burna Boy,” read a large light-up sign on the lawn.

It’s unclear if Jada Kingdom was among the persons with the artist for his birthday or if she has plans to see him later. However, from all indications, the artist enjoyed the welcome he received from steelpan performers. In a video posted online, the artist is seen raving at the sweet sounds of the steel pan while the group of youngsters dressed in blue and white enthusiastically play his chart-topping single, “It’s Plenty” and “Ye” from his Grammy-winning album, ‘Twice as Tall’.

There are unconfirmed reports that the “African Giant” and his team are staying at a private property in Duncans, Trelawny.

Members of the artist’s entourage also posted the massive three-story cake with the words “African Giant” emblazoned on the front, accompanied by his name and what looks like a marijuana leaf and, at the top, a Grammy award.

“The grind don’t stop,” a video caption read.

The artist’s birthday break comes at a time when he has broken another record as the first African singer to sell out a 41,000-capacity stadium in the United States. Last weekend, the “Last Last” singer performed in Queens, New York, and a massive amount of fans turned out to see him perform their favorite Afrobeats hits.