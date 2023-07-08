Jahshii Sends Message To Attackers, Entourage Members Hospitalized

Dancehall artiste Jahshii is unbothered following a brazen attack by gunmen that left six members of his entourage hospitalized.

The artiste shared that he was chilling at a hotel with friends in the aftermath of what appears to be a targeted attack on him. However, Jahshii is nonchalant about the incident as he shared a reaction on Friday night. “Dem a try YF [yuh f**k],” the artiste wrote on Instagram.

He also added a hashtag, “NthLikeLife,” along with the numerals 7/7, possibly signifying his birthday.

The artiste listed the location of the post at Grants Pen and added a photo of him cutting a birthday cake among friends. Followers, including Bounty Killer, offered words of support to the artiste. “Earth strong blessings pon blessings stay firm n strong kid Jah is in control,” Bounty wrote in the comments section.

Other fans had encouragement and warning for Jahshii not to take the attack on his life lightly. “You better leave Jamaica yah talk bout people a try only a fool would stay there after what happened leave !!!!!!” one fan wrote. “Mummy prayer a guide you ute member a the strongest soldier get the hardest fight eno continue put in the work fam better days are on the way god a god member dat,” another said.

Another added, “Use sleep n mark death….. yu de ya fi a reason youth……. the system nuh like no one weh tlk the truth… Yu c the interview n ER dem a pree yu from dem time… The system a try hard DJ stay focus…… n protect ur life all means.”

Jahshii has much to be grateful for as he was the only one to escape unharmed when gunmen opened fire on a vehicle with him and six (6) other members of his entourage. The artiste was reportedly leaving Meca nightclub at Marketplace in Kingston on Thursday night, where he celebrated his 22nd birthday with fans and friends when they were attacked around 4:00 am.

St. Andrew Central Police Division Head, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, said the six persons injured are not facing life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover in short order.

The police have not confirmed the reason for the shooting, but fans of the artiste theorized that the shooting might be linked to the murder of a man identified as a “Don” in Grants Pen in which Jahshii is accused of allegedly committing the murder. Police questioned Jahshii over his allegedly involvement in the killing of 45-year-old Omar “Romie” Wright on June 7 because of a reported argument with his mother, Lorna Henry, in which he threw water in her face.

Jahshii has not formally denied any wrongdoing in relation to that accusation, but he did turn himself in to cops more than a week ago, but he was questioned and released.