Ziggy Marley Celebrates His Daughter Graduating With Honors

Judah Marley is all grown, and her father is celebrating her achievements as she graduates from Harvard-Westlake on the school’s honor roll and with top honors for philanthropy and photography.

On Saturday morning, proud dada Ziggy Marley shared videos and photos from actively participating in the affairs of the community and the Photography Award.

The young Marley beamed with pride as the award was announced. On the school’s website, the Tamkin Award was “given to a senior who has given their time to serving the community, both on and off campus and both independently and with others.”

Her dad also shared a letter from the school that said that Judah had attained the school’s honor roll status for the 2022-2023 school year.

“Your achievement is a result of academic ability, consistent effort in your studies, and a commitment to learning as a way of life.”

The young Marley was very coy in receiving compliments from her father and well-wishers and wrote a simple “slay thanks” in the comments.

However, well-wishers and other family members, and her father sang her praises.

“She is going to do some work in life that’s going to be impactful to humanity,” her father said in the comments section.

In another comment, he replied to her, “Juds I am most happy that you excelled while still remaining true to yourself you are a special being I see that with my heart and eyes love you eternally.”

Ziggy Marley also shared that he was inspired by Judah as a human despite her being his child.

Judah might very well be following in her father’s footsteps, as he has been a strong advocate against classism and inequality in Jamaica.

The artist has been actively working with the Jamaica Beach Birthright Environmental Movement (JABEM), which has filed a lawsuit seeking a declaration that Jamaicans have the right to access beaches across the island.

The lawsuit stems from the latest movement to restrict Bob Marley Beach in Bull Bay, St. Andrew, which residents say will affect their fishing livelihood, and that members of the community, which is the first Rastafarian settlement in the country, will be displaced.