Kodak Black Addresses Arrest After Being Release On $250K Bond

Kodak Black was arrested and booked into jail on Monday for reportedly violating conditions of his bond as he missed his June 9 drug test while awaiting trial.

The Florida rapper sparked concern for his mental and physical health on Sunday after a video was posted online showing him incoherent and under the influence of some unknown substance. Earlier last week, Kodak was accused of not turning up to submit to a drug test.

The rapper is currently out on pre-trial bond and is under strict conditions, which include that he submits to drug tests and stays away from drugs. He was arrested on Monday on a warrant issued by South Florida Police, TMZ reported.

According to the publication, the arrest warrant was issued for Kodak to turn himself in to authorities after the video surfaced online, and the rapper reportedly failed the test. The rapper’s mandatory submission for drug testing stems from his arrest a year ago, where police found a large number of prescription drugs (Oxycodone) and cash during a traffic stop.

Kodak Black was allowed bond after his lawyer Brad Cohen advocated that he is not a flight risk and that he would submit himself to regular drug testing and attend a rehabilitation facility to assist with his drug addiction.

At the time, the rapper’s attorney said the rapper was taking prescription drugs to aid pain management after he came out of jail.

However, he failed a drug test back in February and tested positive for Fentanyl days later. However, Kodak’s lawyer said the rapper’s drug test results were mixed up by a lab tech who was star-struck. However, the judge asked that if the rapper’s urine sample was mixed up, a test of his hair would show if he was on drugs, but his lawyer had declined.

Meanwhile, Kodak was released on $250,000 bond on Monday. A mugshot of the rapper shows him smiling as he faces the camera.

Shortly after his release from jail, Kodak Black went on Instagram Live telling his critics that he doesn’t need anyone to give him any advice.