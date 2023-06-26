Latto Thanks Boyfriend After Winning ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist’ At BET Awards

“Big Energy” rapper Latto has won her first BET Hip Hop award as the community celebrates 50 years of the development of the genre.

On Sunday night, the rapper walked away with the coveted Best Female Hip Hop Artist award following her string of hits since she first blew up with “Big Energy.”

The Atlanta rapper was all smiles as she took the stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles and paid homage to the women who came before her and helped to pave the way for the prestigious award that is no doubt one of the top honors and most competitive categories in the industry.

“I’m not gon cry this year,” Latto said as she shouted out God for “doing his big one” on her.

“Shout-out to all the other women in the category, all the women who paved the way for this to even be possible, this category is going crazy this year,” she said.

The rapper added, “Shout out some of the women I think should’ve been nominated. Doechii, I love you, baby. Maya The Don, Flo Milli. Oh my god, I can’t think. Mello Buckzz, TiaCorine. Shout-out to all the women, we killin’ it. This is the year of the female, the year of women. Hopefully, we gon’ see an all-female tour, you feel me? Very soon. Keep killin’ it.”

Latto also blushed as she said thank you to her man and BET for always giving her flowers. Latto is rumored to be dating 21 Savage, although both rappers denied it.

This is Latto’s second year of wins at the BET award, having won the Hip Hop award for Best Song of the Year in 2022 and Best New Artist also in 2022.

Latto’s win this year follows past winner Megan Thee Stallion who took the crown last year. She also beats out her arch nemesis Nicki Minaj who was nominated in the same category, Cardi B, GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion, Ice Spice, and Coi Leray.